Your video, "Justice Department indicts 12 Russian cyberspies suspected in DNC hacking"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Justice Department indicts 12 Russian cyberspies suspected in DNC hacking

The charges, filed days before a Trump-Putin summit, are part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion with the 2016 presidential election.
1:59 /
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] Good afternoon. Today a grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment presented by the Special Counsel's Office. The indictment charges 12 Russian military officers by name for conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. 11 of the defendants are charged with conspiring to hack into computers, steal documents, and release those documents with the intent to interfere in the election. One of those defendants, and a 12th Russian military officer, are charged with conspiring to infiltrate computers Of organizations in administering the elections, including state boards of election, secretaries of state, and companies that supply software used to administer elections. According to the allegations in the indictment, the defendants worked for two units of the main intelligence directorate Of the Russian General Staff, known as the GRU. The units engaged in active cyber operations to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and the criminal activity. There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime. There's no allegation that the conspiracy changed vote count or affected any election result. The indictment was returned today because prosecutors determined that the evidence was sufficient to present these allegations to a federal grand jury. Our analysis Is based solely on the facts, the law and Department of Justice policies. I briefed President Trump about these allegations earlier this week. The president is fully aware of the departments actions today.

Latest Politics videos

Video: Can tech protect the midterm elections from Russian interference?
Can tech protect the midterm elections from Russian interference?
1:04
From the 3:59 show: Apple, Google and Facebook have met with US intelligence officials.
Play video
Video: The Supreme Court decided on a major win for privacy
The Supreme Court decided on a major win for privacy
2:19
From The 3:59 show: The ruling means that law enforcement will have to get a warrant to get your phone location history.
Play video
Video: Zuckerberg explains the internet to Congress
Zuckerberg explains the internet to Congress
2:42
Facebook's CEO had to cover the basics during his two-day hearings on Capitol Hill.
Play video
Video: What you need to know about Facebook's Zuckerberg testifying on Capitol Hill
What you need to know about Facebook's Zuckerberg testifying on Capitol Hill
2:17
The co-founder and CEO of the world's largest social network has been invited to testify before Congress about how his employees lost...
Play video
Video: Trump's tweets: A year in review
Trump's tweets: A year in review
2:29
The president's provocative use of Twitter has forever changed America's political landscape.
Play video
Video: Russia still using Twitter to divide America
Russia still using Twitter to divide America
1:33
Twitter executives testified before US lawmakers looking into how Russian internet trolls use social media to influence the last election...
Play video
Video: Fired Google engineer defends controversial memo
Fired Google engineer defends controversial memo
1:50
James Damore says Google is shaming him for speaking out about his views on gender diversity, which have been condemned by executives...
Play video