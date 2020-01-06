Juno Chiller is like a microwave for cooling your drinks
I'm here at CES 2020 with a thermoelectric beverage cooler, yes a thermoelectric beverage cooler.
This is something made by Matrix Industries, a company that also makes smart watches and is looking at air conditioning tech.
They're making a home device That will cool a can of soda in two minutes or a bottle of wine in five minutes.
This is what it's going to look like when it comes out, this is the working prototype.
I'm just going to load this in and put my can of lukewarm soda in there, **** it on, and start it.
So here we go.
20.8 degrees celsius.
So as I was saying, this uses a water bath and then it cools the beverage.
And the idea is that it's almost like a microwave for cooling.
So that eventually, you could take something, cool it down and enjoy it, and not have to have a standard refrigerator.
Maybe making it more environmentally friendly.
Also, you could use this For stuff that's not just wine or sodas.
There are cups where you could cool coffee and make your own iced coffees, you can make your own juice cooling things, you could do cocktails.
You kinda do anything.
And the controls on it also adjust the amount that things cool.
So Juno intends to have recipes for cooling.
I could see this being used in vending machines.
I could see this being used In cars maybe at some point.
And at $299 it's not a crazy thing for somebody with, I don't know, a wine cave, if they wanna set this up and use.
Right now it's at 9.2 degrees Celsius since I've been talking.
And it's spinning, but the fun thing is that it's not supposed to cause the can to explode, despite the fact that it's spinning, which you think it would do.
But we're gonna put that to the test With the working prototype.
This is going to be available pretty soon.
And you can pre-order it now.
And this is an actual useful use for thermoelectrics.
The Matrix Smartwatch lasts forever off of body heat and solar.
Juno is the next big project for Matrix Industries What is the what else they come up with next and I think we're down at 6.1 degrees 6.0.
5.9.
31 seconds left what else you want to know.
My brother in law has a lot of wine in his house I think you would use this.
I'm curious about some sort of special artisanal cocktails that you could put into this, that you could cool down.
Two minutes is not too, too long, I feel like I would wait for something to be cooled, and in five minutes, hey, put your favorite thing on ice.
We're at five, four, three 2. It's at 3.3-degrees Celsius now.
I am going to power it up and open it up.
This is quite cold.
I'm here in Vegas enjoying a nice, cold beverage
Thermoelectrics.
