June's Intelligent Oven gets a little smarter and a lot cheaper

The second-generation June Intelligent Oven is more affordable and cooks with more finesse.
[MUSIC] There's a new June Intelligent Oven for 2018. This time around, it's a little smarter and a lot cheaper. Now $599, the second-generation June costs about half as much as the first Previous model. Despite the price drop it performs the same automated cooking tricks. Put something in the June oven and it's camera tries to recognize it. Then cook it by itself. For instance it was able to correctly count things like bacon strips. It then ask us things like thick or thin, crispy or chewy and if there's foil in the pan Pan. Input taken, the June cooked the strips remarkably well and just how we liked it. The June baked cookies well, too. It even took into account whether our dough was store-bought and if it had just come out of the fridge. But for a countertop oven, the June still disappointed us in one surprising area, toast. Yes, for what essentially is a brainy toaster over, the June toasted bread unevenly. it's the same issue the first June oven had too. So the June overn isn't vastly better than the original. It is a whole lot cheaper though, and has improved in key areas. That definitely makes it worth a look, especially if you love to cook.

