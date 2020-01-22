Jeff Bezos' phone hack started with a WhatsApp message: a timeline

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
Was Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince?
Clearview AI's facial recognition goes creepier than most surveillance tech
We're back from the future -- CES 2020 (The Daily Charge, 1/21/2020)
Peacock pricing, bundles and shows: The lowdown on NBC's streaming service
The Exolung promises 'unlimited' air supply underwater
The Trump administration and Apple are set for a new battle on encryption
Active noise cancellation is just the beginning for these earbuds
What to expect from the iPhone 9
Alternatives to Google Chrome
Bentley Bentayga Speed: The world's fastest production SUV
This hydrofoiling e-bike cruises on top of the water
Here's what to do with that old iPad
This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag
Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020
Rolling around on the Segway S-Pod, a self-balancing chair
Going paws-on with a robotic cat that listens to your commands (sometimes)
This waterproof drone captures video in any weather
First look: Nikon 780 packs mirrorless features into a DSLR body
A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video
Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now
Best gifts under $50 for the holidays
Best gifts under $100 for the holidays
9 ways to watch movies and shows offline
How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019