Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
JBL's Cinema SB 450 brings the noise: First Look
About Video
First Look: JBL's Cinema SB 450 brings the noise1:06 /
While not exactly subtle, the JBL Cinema SB 450 offers home cinema excitement and some useful features.
Share (0)
Transcript
JBL Cinema SB 450 is an attractive looking sound bar, offering a number of excellent features for its $500 sticker price. First off is the four HDMI ports, which include 4K compatibility. Next you have Bluetooth in and out by JBL's proprietary Connexx system. You also get an optical port and a 3.5 millimeter input. The most distinct thing about the system though is this huge sub. It's way bigger than most that you see for the money and it houses an 8-inch base driver. The system does come with a remote but you almost need a Rosetta Stone to decode the tiny buttons. Use your TV remote or a universal model instead. If all you want is for dialogue to be louder and explosions to be explodia The 450 will do that. It's good at that. What it's not good at is subtlety, or music. And there are plenty of sandbars at the same money that can do those things. While JBL's extra HDMI ports are handy, and it offers plenty of home cinema excitement, there are better options for this kind of money, including the LG SH7.