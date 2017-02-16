Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "JBL's Cinema SB 450 brings the noise"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

JBL's Cinema SB 450 brings the noise: First Look

About Video

First Look: JBL's Cinema SB 450 brings the noise

1:06 /

While not exactly subtle, the JBL Cinema SB 450 offers home cinema excitement and some useful features.

Transcript
JBL Cinema SB 450 is an attractive looking sound bar, offering a number of excellent features for its $500 sticker price. First off is the four HDMI ports, which include 4K compatibility. Next you have Bluetooth in and out by JBL's proprietary Connexx system. You also get an optical port and a 3.5 millimeter input. The most distinct thing about the system though is this huge sub. It's way bigger than most that you see for the money and it houses an 8-inch base driver. The system does come with a remote but you almost need a Rosetta Stone to decode the tiny buttons. Use your TV remote or a universal model instead. If all you want is for dialogue to be louder and explosions to be explodia The 450 will do that. It's good at that. What it's not good at is subtlety, or music. And there are plenty of sandbars at the same money that can do those things. While JBL's extra HDMI ports are handy, and it offers plenty of home cinema excitement, there are better options for this kind of money, including the LG SH7.

New releases

Video: Official Galaxy S8 may have been leaked before March 29
Official Galaxy S8 may have been leaked before March 29
4:50 March 3, 2017
The LG G6 and Nokia 3310 were some of the highlights of Mobile World Congress. Plus, a possible look at the Samsung Galaxy S8 before...
Play video
Video: JBL's Cinema SB 450 brings the noise
JBL's Cinema SB 450 brings the noise
1:06 March 3, 2017
While not exactly subtle, the JBL Cinema SB 450 offers home cinema excitement and some useful features.
Play video
Video: A sex-tracking condom ring is coming
A sex-tracking condom ring is coming
1:41 March 3, 2017
Wanted to know your thrust velocity? The I.Con smart condom ring will track sex performance stats for you to share.
Play video
Video: 7 devices an Airbnb host should put in their house
7 devices an Airbnb host should put in their house
1:56 March 3, 2017
Before you open your home to paying guests, install these items to make life easier for everyone.
Play video
Video: Best keyboard apps for iPhone
Best keyboard apps for iPhone
1:05 March 3, 2017
Don't settle for the default keyboard on your iPhone when there are plenty of other options on the App Store.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Mercedes recalls 354,000 cars for engine fire risks
AutoComplete: Mercedes recalls 354,000 cars for engine fire risks
1:20 March 3, 2017
Plus: Infiniti uses F1 tech in its Geneva concept, and Maven gets fancy with Reserve.
Play video
Video: Google Assistant rolling out to Android devices now
Google Assistant rolling out to Android devices now
1:05 March 3, 2017
Users of Android 6.0 and higher will find a new feature on their phones with an update that brings along Google's virtual assistant.
Play video
Video: Put a shutdown timer on your Windows desktop with this command
Put a shutdown timer on your Windows desktop with this command
1:24 March 3, 2017
Shut down your computer later with this quick and easy shortcut.
Play video