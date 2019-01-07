CES 2019

Jabra 85h wireless noise-canceling headphone has cutting-edge features

[MUSIC] Hey, I'm David Carnoy with CNET.com, and I'm here at CES Unveiled, and I'm with the new Jabra Elite 85H. It's Jabra's new entry in the premium wireless noise cancelling headphone world Supposed to compete with Bose and Sony headphones. Got some interesting features, adaptive, noise-cancelling, supposed to be very high tech. I can't demonstrate it for you here. It comes in a few different colors. We have the black and blue here. It also has always on support for voice assistance That includes Google Assistant and Alexa. You have to choose one of them. But you just have to say the wake word for either one of those voice assistants and you can hear the weather, you can access songs, change tracks, things like that. These do not have touch controls. They have buttons on the side. There's a universal button here in the middle and then the bottom controls. On the top and bottom. The ear pads are nice and comfy and the headphones themselves are very comfortable. These will cost two hundred and ninety nine dollars, and be out in April. I'm David Carnoy from cnet.com, thanks for watching.
