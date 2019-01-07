Jabra 85h wireless noise-canceling headphone has cutting-edge features
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Hey, I'm David Carnoy with CNET.com, and I'm here at CES Unveiled, and I'm with the new Jabra Elite 85H.
It's Jabra's new entry in the premium wireless noise cancelling headphone world Supposed to compete with Bose and Sony headphones.
Got some interesting features, adaptive, noise-cancelling, supposed to be very high tech.
I can't demonstrate it for you here.
It comes in a few different colors.
We have the black and blue here.
It also has always on support for voice assistance That includes Google Assistant and Alexa.
You have to choose one of them.
But you just have to say the wake word for either one of those voice assistants and you can hear the weather, you can access songs, change tracks, things like that.
These do not have touch controls.
They have buttons on the side.
There's a universal button here in the middle and then the bottom controls.
On the top and bottom.
The ear pads are nice and comfy and the headphones themselves are very comfortable.
These will cost two hundred and ninety nine dollars, and be out in April.
I'm David Carnoy from cnet.com, thanks for watching.
AudioHeadphones
Up Next
MSI GS75 Stealth is big-screen gaming to go
1:57
CES 2019: Hyundai Elevate is a rescue concept with leggy, wheely...
1:46
Intel developing 3D Athlete Tracking for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
3:36
Check out the transparent TVs and 8K speaker screens at LG Display...
1:49
The Impossible Burger gets a beefy upgrade at CES 2019
4:46
Lenovo updates the crown jewels of its ultraportable portfolio...
1:37
Vive Cosmos comes with lots of questions
0:52
CES 2019: Adok is a touchscreen projector that looks like it...
1:13
HTC Vive Pro Eye tracks your eyes with pinpoint accuracy, no...
1:47
Nvidia lines up dozen of RTX laptops and adds a cheap RTX 2060...