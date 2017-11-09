HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips

Put yourself into Star Wars, add green-screen effects and play with new filters and soundtracks in Apple's free video editing app. Here's a guided tour, edited with the app itself.
2:14 /
Transcript
Clips, is Apple's square video editing app that launched earlier this year. The update, as you see here, has a different layout. It's running on the iPhone 10, and it has the ability to add videos from the library, your camera, and also a whole bunch of new poster effects. Apple's new version of Clips has a few new filters and also some updates for iPhone 10. For instance, you can take your headgear in a hallway and overlay it with different backgrounds. Now I'm standing in a futuristic Blade Runner city. Star Wars. Whoa! BB-8. I guess I'm on the Millennium Falcon and I'm a hologram. Or riverfront in San Francisco. It looks like. Animated art land. 8 bit world. Or here, or here or here. And I'm still in the hallway. Seems it's basically taking the true depth camera and pulling out my face and pulling on a 360 To create video that I can then walk around and turn and show details of. But they're are only so many scenes and clips you can't put in your 360 degree videos yet and there aren't any others to add. Just a selected number of scenes. And there's no support for an emoji yet. You're gonna have to upload those separately like I just did [MUSIC] There is a new filters like water color, charcoal, sienna, indigo. And comic book is still here. Live titles are back. You can add them into any video. They auto transcribe. [FOREIGN] [MUSIC] The layout's changed a bit with a giant red recording button right there, and a photo button there. Live titles which add live transcribing happen here. And then there's extra effects that can be layered on over here. Filters And also, some stickers, and emoji. Your titles and effects include some from Star Wars and other Disney franchises. Clip still only shoots a square video, unfortunately, but it's features are great, the new update's available now, and I hope some of these features make the move into iMovie. I'm Scott Stein and this is Clips on Clips.

Latest Mobile Apps videos

Video: Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
1:34 October 25, 2017
The e-commerce company creates a new security camera and app to power the program.
Play video
Video: This app helps you find ATM skimmers so you don't get scammed
This app helps you find ATM skimmers so you don't get scammed
1:04 October 1, 2017
Now you don't have to fidget card readers to figure out if there's a skimmer. Meet the Skimmer Scanner.
Play video
Video: Birding takes flight
Birding takes flight
3:54 September 6, 2017
Bird watching has always had its charms. New technologies make it even easier for more of us to get in on the fun.
Play video
Video: 7 drastic changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 11
7 drastic changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 11
2:12 August 4, 2017
After updating to iOS 11, some of the changes just might catch you off guard. Here are the seven biggest changes to be aware of.
Play video
Video: 3 reasons to switch to Chrome on the iPhone
3 reasons to switch to Chrome on the iPhone
2:00 August 2, 2017
If your allegiances lie with Google's desktop browser, you might want to transfer that experience over to your iPhone and ditch Safari.
Play video
Video: 5 reasons to switch to Firefox on your iPhone
5 reasons to switch to Firefox on your iPhone
1:38 August 1, 2017
Mozilla recently updated its Firefox mobile browser for iOS with some useful new features.
Play video
Video: Uber's security force in South Africa wears bulletproof vests
Uber's security force in South Africa wears bulletproof vests
1:30 August 1, 2017
The ride-hailing giant hires a security firm called Hi-Risk to deal with rampant attacks against Uber drivers in the country.
Play video
Video: How to delete Google search screenshots from your Android device
How to delete Google search screenshots from your Android device
1:34 July 28, 2017
The Google search app has started keeping a visual record of your recent searches. It's not as invasive as it sounds, but if you're...
Play video