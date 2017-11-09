iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple ClipsPut yourself into Star Wars, add green-screen effects and play with new filters and soundtracks in Apple's free video editing app. Here's a guided tour, edited with the app itself.
Clips, is Apple's square video editing app that launched earlier this year. The update, as you see here, has a different layout. It's running on the iPhone 10, and it has the ability to add videos from the library, your camera, and also a whole bunch of new poster effects. Apple's new version of Clips has a few new filters and also some updates for iPhone 10. For instance, you can take your headgear in a hallway and overlay it with different backgrounds. Now I'm standing in a futuristic Blade Runner city. Star Wars. Whoa! BB-8. I guess I'm on the Millennium Falcon and I'm a hologram. Or riverfront in San Francisco. It looks like. Animated art land. 8 bit world. Or here, or here or here. And I'm still in the hallway. Seems it's basically taking the true depth camera and pulling out my face and pulling on a 360 To create video that I can then walk around and turn and show details of. But they're are only so many scenes and clips you can't put in your 360 degree videos yet and there aren't any others to add. Just a selected number of scenes. And there's no support for an emoji yet. You're gonna have to upload those separately like I just did [MUSIC] There is a new filters like water color, charcoal, sienna, indigo. And comic book is still here. Live titles are back. You can add them into any video. They auto transcribe. [FOREIGN] [MUSIC] The layout's changed a bit with a giant red recording button right there, and a photo button there. Live titles which add live transcribing happen here. And then there's extra effects that can be layered on over here. Filters And also, some stickers, and emoji. Your titles and effects include some from Star Wars and other Disney franchises. Clip still only shoots a square video, unfortunately, but it's features are great, the new update's available now, and I hope some of these features make the move into iMovie. I'm Scott Stein and this is Clips on Clips.