iOS update to remove iPhone slowdowns, Qualcomm fined $1.2B

Tech Today
iOS update to remove iPhone slowdowns, Qualcomm fined $1.2BToday's top tech stories include a new iOS update that'll give you the option to remove performance throttling, Qualcomm's massive $1.2B fine and Elton John's VR concert to announce his final tour and retirement.
Transcript
This is cnet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple will be adding a feature to an upcoming iOS update that gives the option to turn off software that slows down older iPhones. All this comes after the fall out from news that Apple had been slowing down older phones, so they wouldn't fall victim to aging battery. Also included in iOS's version 11,3 will be notification if a user's battery needs service. Qualcomm has been served with a fine for around $1.2 billion by the European Union for making a number of deals with Apple that violated the group's antitrust law. For years Qualcomm paid Apple billions of dollars to ensure the company would use its chips exclusively in the production of iPhones and iPads. Qualcomm says it'll appeal the decision. Finally, Elton John performed a concert in virtual reality to announce his final tour before retirement. The event used the tech to show off a version of the legendary singer performing at a sold out dodgers stadium concert in 1975. The world tour will cover 300 cities over a three year period.