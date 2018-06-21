Instant Pot Max stumbles under pressure

CNET First Look
Instant Pot Max stumbles under pressureThe $200 electric pressure cooker, which goes on sale Aug. 1, isn't as good as older, more basic models from Instant Pot.
Transcript
[MUSIC] We were rooting for you Instant Pot Max, we were all rooting for you. The $200 Instant Pot Max was supposed to do more than older models. Along with being able to cook faster, thanks to more pressure, the max also has new features like the ability to soothe weed in camp foods. The six quart max is impressive. At first glance. It has easy to use touch screen controls, and an automatic steam valve that adjusts to your preferred method of steam release, which is a first for Instapod. It was helpful in canning fruit, and the inner pot gets nice and hot when you have to saute vegetables, or cooked meat. Unfortunately, many of the new showy feature on the Max didn't live up to our expectations. Basic dishes like beans and rice took just as long or longer to cook in the Max as we've seen with previous instant pot models. And that's especially disappointing, considering that one of the biggest selling points of the max is faster cook times. And the sous vide setting was a huge let down. This method of cooking food in a water bag is all about precision. And that's exactly what the max didn't have. Temperatures inside the pot were about twenty degrees less than what it read on the Control panel which resulted in some undercooked food. And there are minor annoyances that made us wish for an older Instant Pot model. There aren't any preset modes for beans or chili, nor are there water volume labels on the inner cooking pot for when you make rice. And the max cost twice as much as other model. Overall, the Max doesn't match the performance of it's predecessors. If you're interested in an Instant Pot, opt for one of the older models. [MUSIC]