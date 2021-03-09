Insta360 Go 2 review: A lot of fun, a lot of confusion
Cameras
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Why are you wearing a body cam?
It's not a body cam, it's the Insta360 GO to.
Can I see it?
No.
Come on.
Back off.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
All right.
That was a nice little montage shot using the Insta360 Go 2 mostly in the first person point of view.
Now look, this camera comes with a lot of really fun accessories, and I think it'd be best to show them to you using a model.
Now I know we're supposed to be social distancing.
But I happen to live with an individual who's very handsome.
Nick, why don't you step on in here?
Hey, Nick.
Thanks for having me, buddy.
How you doing?
All right.
Yeah, fine hanging in.
Okay, cool.
So my friend here is kind of looking like a budget Iron Man.
Hey, come on.
I'm sorry.
I just want you to show the fine people how that thing on your test works.
So yeah, that's pretty cool.
It's actually a neck necklace.
A necklace and a magnet.
Now, I gotta say that's pretty clever.
And that's par for the course for Insta360.
Again, they're just coming out with his accessories that really make you look at the cameras in a new light and kind of inspire you to go out and shoot with them.
Now, show us the hat.
Okay.
Insta360 suggests you use this On a backwards baseball cap, again, pretty clever and kind of puts you in the territory between cool guy and looking super suspicious.
Why do you keep this enough?
I know I'm sorry.
I think I've just been deprived of real social interaction and I'm just taking it out on you.
Well, it's not fair.
I know.
It's not look I think I got it from here.
Once you go back to the astral plane, take a nap.
We don't have to take naps there.
I don't know.
Find something to do there.
Okay, bye.
All right.
[MUSIC]
Can I have the camera though please?
Thank you.
[MUSIC]
All right, we'll, if you're still with me, it a big if.
Let's talk about the main reason you wanna buy this camera, and that's because it's a very small.
How small?
We'll, let me show you.
Smaller than my dog, smaller than my cat.
Smaller than this hand sanitizer, smaller than a GoPro about the same size as Cody here and bigger than this kidney beating.
So yeah, it's very small and very light and that means you can get shots that would be tough or uncomfortable or maybe even impossible with a different kind of camera.
On your chest and especially on your head, it's not really noticeable also in the box You get this pivot stand that you can slap to a window or a wall or a car or a microwave and it takes you out of that first person perspective.
And this is another way to get versatile shots with this tiny camera.
And then there's this really awesome USB C charging case that also doubles as a remote control.
And I know I just said it, but that's where Insta360 is really excelling- coming up with nifty ways to help you shoot, that are fun to use.
Because guess what else?
You pop the camera in here, you can still use it and, it triples as a tripod, with these cute little legs that fold out, and then, you get a whole another level of shots, and then with this hinge, you can really adjust the tilt.
[MUSIC]
Now the battery is obviously pretty small on the go to.
Using just the camera and the head of the chest mount you're gonna get about 30 minutes of shooting time.
Now I know that's not a lot But what's great is the charging case is able to pass juice from the case to the camera, and it works in two ways.
When your camera dies, you can either pop it in there and just continue to shoot like this using the case or you close it like an air pods case or something, put it in your pocket, wait a little bit, then when you open it back up, your camera again will be alive and well.
And I personally really dig this concept.
[MUSIC]
When you're using the case as the remote control, you can toggle through the different video modes here.
And this is where the camera gets a little tricky in my opinion, is with the modes.
It's pretty straightforward to cycle through if you're just using the remote
[MUSIC]
But if you don't want to use the remote or have the app open running on your phone, you can blindly navigate through the modes, using th hidden button on this camera, which is basically it's entire body.
it's another cool concept, bu you have to memorize the different gestures associated with the different modes.
You kinda end up just hoping and praying that you're shooting in the mode you intended to use.
In other words, it's hard to navigate without using the screen to help you, but I guess that's another price you pay for having a camera that's so small.
And while we're here, let's go through the different button presses real quick.
With the camera off, one press starts video.
Double press takes a photo.
For holding for one second puts the camera in standby mode.
Then once it's in standby mode a single press gets you to pro mode different from regular video mode and double pressing to use this hyperlapse things.
Now I didn't expect you to understand all that right off the bat and that's, It's kind of the point
it is?>> You end up with a lot of accidental videos, I could be shooting one right now, I'm not even sure.
And then on top of that, you're feeling all this haptic feedback and buzzes, and it does kinda feel nice on your head, but it's really hard to know what any of the buzzes actually mean And I ended up with a lot video shot in pro mode.
Now pro mode uses insta 360's flow state stabilization as well as horizon lock and it basically searches for the horizon line in your footage and then smooth and stabilizes everything out.
And for the most part the footage is really stable and it's gonna look really good especially considering a lot of that is captured on your head and on your chest But I did notice it getting confused a lot and sometimes I end up with upside down clips.
And that's not a huge problem if I'm able to edit it in Adobe Premiere or something, but see there's the kicker if you shoot in Pro mode, you have to basically pass it through one of Insta360's apps before you bring it to another editing software.
It's worth noting that I do really like Insta360's mobile app and I've walked through it in other videos You can check the links in the description, but it's just kind of an extra step and I don't want to feel forced to do it, especially if I'm collecting clips for a larger project, especially if you didn't intend to capture your video in Pro mode in the first place.
Shooting in the regular video mode does make the go to behave more like a traditional action camera, spitting out an mp4 that you can use however you want.
But in the regular video mode, you do lose the flow state stabilization.
Also, a few times shooting in the regular video mode, I ended up with video that was oriented sideways.
This camera is really small, it's hard to know whether you should be holding it horizontal or vertical.
And I'm guessing if you press record when it's kind of in between, it gets confused.
The answer of course is to just use your phone, parrot over Wi-Fi as a viewfinder and that works really well.
But again, that's not something you're gonna wanna use, especially when you find yourself in actually on the go situation like skiing down a mountain.
Sorry if that kinda sound like word vomit, but basically the moral of the story is for such a simple camera, there's a lot of nuances you have to keep in mind and a lot of places you have to look.
To make sure you're actually doing what you want to do.
But I think all of those things are in place because this camera is better suited for getting single out of the ordinary shots that maybe you wanna post to Instagram or something as opposed to replacing the action camera you might already have.
And I think that mission is reiterated in the specs.
[MUSIC]
All right, cool.
I like the camera thing.
All right, thanks.
Yeah does I'm like testing it out.
Do I want to record the carwash?
[MUSIC]
The go to tops out at 1440 P and has built in storage capacity at 32 gigabytes.
Yes built in and only 32 gigabytes now I know that's gonna be Very off putting to a lot of people, but it is what it is.
And it is a significant upgrade over the last go which only had eight gigabytes of built in storage.
Other things to note are you can take raw photos and in the app you can try things like night shot star lapse in the auto photo enhancer Insta 360 calls peer shot, you can shoot time lapses where the clips will automatically be assembled and you can also shoot slow motion with this cute little symbol at 120 frames per second.
[BLANK_AUDIO].
Image quality is actually pretty good in my opinion for it being 1440 P, and a decent bit rate helps.
You can change the field of view in the app and when you're wearing the head or chest clips, you better get used to hearing the sound of yourself breathing heavy.
There's also an HDR video mode that you can shoot in standard vivid or log color profiles and the go to is also waterproof up to 13 feet.
[MUSIC]
You should also know that there are capture limits and instead of going through all those numbers, I'm just gonna put a graphic right here.
Man, that was a lot to say.
I actually might need to see if Nick can come back from the astral plane and tap me out for a second.
No thanks.
Why are you wearing a Wolverine mask.
Because we could choose.
Why do you need to wear glasses in the astroplane?
I feel like we need a simple way to help better sail the troop.
Listen I, gotta get back to what I was doing.
Fine.
Okay.
So, I'm sure you're wondering how much th go-to cost, and the answer is $300.
Now, that's not an offensive amount of money to pay, for such a tiny, versatile camera But I gotta be honest, my gut is telling me that should probably be 50 to $100 less especially when you consider that there are budget phones out there that can shoot 4k resolution and you can get a GoPro for about that much money and get a lot better specs including 4k 60 frames per second, you can live stream.
And of course it has expandable storage, and just overall has more straightforward control.
Thank you very much.
All right Even though my name is Henry, I've never seen the film Hardcore Henry, which was shot entirely in the first person point of view.
Now, the idea is cool, but for me, it's actually exhausting and I don't really want that to be my primary mode of shooting.
And so 360 makes it look really fun and their promotional material showing people partying in a tropical paradise, but for me, at least right now, the best I can show you is what it looks like to live inside my sweatshirt.
Or how to eat a cheesy gordita crunch alone.
There are some obvious use cases though.
Maybe you make a lot of cooking videos or unboxing videos.
Maybe you wanna film your phone in your hand or show how fast you can complete a Rubik's Cube, this camera and its accessories make stuff like that a lot easier to shoot.
And at least the charging case tripod and this pivot mount get you out of your head and body figuratively speaking.
Is that how I got the idea to talk to myself in the astral plane probably Okay, well I'm clearly going a little insane overall I think it's 360 is killing it with what it usually does best.
all the accessories are super fun and they're new and innovative and unlike anything else out there.
I love the charging case.
I love the magnets.
I love how small the camera is.
I just think overall, the package is a little confusing and hard to use.
Might be targeting a niche that's too narrow whereas the ONE X2 360 camera kinda stands alone and is excellent.
If you've seen Hardcore Henry maybe write a one sentence review in the comments.
And also let me know what you think of the Insta360 Go 2 As always, thank you for watching, and be excellent to each other.
What the
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
GoPro's Hero 9 Black bulks up on power and performance but not...
9:06
GoPro Hero7 Black is its most stable-shooting camera yet
2:26
Polaroid's OneStep+ is a solid app-connected analog camera for...
2:02
Nikon's Z7 mirrorless makes a great first impression
2:26
Let Google Clips take the photo while you play with your kid
2:26
Nikon D5600 is still a fine dSLR for the money
1:22
Leica CL mirrorless has a typically unconventional design
1:52
Canon T7i/800D remains a solid step-up for new dSLR fans
1:29
Fujifilm's Instax Square is an analog experience with the safety...
1:17
Fujifilm X100F: A great enthusiast compact for manual fans