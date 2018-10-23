Apple, Facebook support more privacy laws
How to solve the rural broadband problem? Fix the maps
FCC's Ajit Pai: Net neutrality repeal helps rural broadband
Inside Amazon Go in San Francisco
Sonos and Roku considering becoming better friends
Go inside Facebook's election war room
How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Apple's October event: What we're expecting
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
The Dyson Airwrap hair styler falls short
The problems with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL
2019 Dodge Challenger: More grip helps the R/T Scat Pack go even faster
Asus ROG Phone is the best phone for playing PUBG
Google Home Hub comes up big as a smart home control center
Razer Phone 2 packs gaming prowess with flagship features
Arcade1Up Street Fighter machine is a retro blast to build
Huawei Watch GT bulks up on battery life, loses Wear OS
Pixel 3 settings you should change right now
Best online styling services to try
10 tips and tricks for the Pixel 3
How to delete your Google+ account and save your data
Best websites for finding cheap airfare