In exclusive trailer for Not The Science Type, female scientists confront stereotypes

There's a stereotype of scientists. One that they're male and they're boring. They don't dress well and they're like, very awkward. I'm obviously not that tight.>> My name is Dr. Sierra civils Ave. Nuclear engineer.>> My name is Dr. Jessica Taff. I'm a microbiologist.>> My name is Jay Shree Sade, I'm a scientist at 3 M. My name is guitar Julie Rao. I'm 15 years old and I'm an innovator scientist and promoter of STEM. I was the first black woman to get a PhD in nuclear engineering. I saw that as an opportunity to open the door for people that look like me to come and be involved in this [INAUDIBLE]. A scientist is anybody and it shouldn't be based on age, race, or gender. It should be based on our capabilities and our motivation to tackle world problems. [MUSIC] I want to tell the next generation of STEM students that you don't have to be what people expect from a scientist. The more stereotypes we break, the better outcomes we're gonna have because we invite more people into the world of science. We need every diverse perspective in order to solve problems. [MUSIC] If you inspire a girl and show her the different ways that she can do what she loves, you open their eyes, then they look at you and think if she can do that, I can do that. And my message to them is yes, you can She can change the world. [MUSIC]

