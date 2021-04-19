I spent a month riding the Peloton Bike Plus -- and liked it

Transcript
[MUSIC] The bike plus is the latest and greatest peloton indoor cycle with more features and a higher price tag than its predecessor. It's 2500 bucks plus $39 a month for classes, but is it worth it? Let's take a ride and find out. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Like the original peloton bike, which now sells for $600 less. The bike plus is an attractive machine with a small footprint and big, beautiful touchscreen. That screen can now rotate which means you can more easily participate in off bike classes like weight training, yoga, and even meditation. [MUSIC] Another welcome new feature is auto follow in which the class instructor controls the bikes pedaling resistance levels, so you don't have to constantly fiddle with the knob. [MUSIC] I also like the newly added support for Apple gym kit, which lets me pair my Apple Watch and get real time heart rate readings during classes. [MUSIC] I spent over a month taking classes on the bike as did my wife and we both really enjoyed the huge variety of class types and instructors. You can pick a class based on the length based on your skill level. You can even choose what style of music that you like and pick a class based on that. Although stationary cycling can get boring, the trainers bring a lot of fun and energy to the experience. The real-time leaderboards add to the fun as well. Even if you can't reach the very top you can at least Try to beat the rider ahead of you. I honestly didn't expect to like it, but I really did. However, the one area where we both struggled was with the clip in pedals which requires special screws that cost a hefty $125 per pair. That added expense is tough enough to swallow but our real issue is getting our feet unclipped from the pedals. It's an awkward, uncomfortable process that really requires some practice to master Early on, we both got stuck a few times unable to unclip at all without help. Not fun. [MUSIC] Once you get used to clipping in and out though the overall experience of using the bike plus is pretty great. So yes, if money is no object I think you'll really enjoy owning the peloton bike plus, however, if you can't quite swing it, that's okay there are a lot of fearly as good alternatives that cost less and we'll provide a link to some of those down below. And if you really want a cheap option check out the Do It Yourself alternatives as well.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

101 episodes

CNET Top 5

865 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

352 episodes

Tech Today

1481 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Watch NASA's Ingenuity helicopter fly on Mars

5:23

COVID-19 vaccines and blood clots explained

6:56

What we expect from Apple's 2021 Spring Loaded event

7:54

Stimulus plus-up payments: What you need to know

2:58

TCL teases all-in-one foldable phone

2:44

TCL debuts 20 Pro 5G

9:27

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

What we expect from Apple's 2021 Spring Loaded event

7:54

LG G1 TV review: Can OLED picture quality get even better?

8:56

COVID-19 vaccine passports explained

8:43

COVID-19 vaccines and blood clots explained

6:56

What's new to stream for April 2021

2:45

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Tour the first showroom taking preorders for Aska flying cars

4:34

Here's what's new in PS5's first major system update

17:04

Sleeping with the Nest Hub: Thoughts after one week of touchless tracking

7:17

Watch this Transformers robot actually transform on its own

7:29

Review: The Nubia RedMagic 6 has a ridiculous screen

5:37

Watch the newest box-stacking robot from Boston Dynamics at work

6:14

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40