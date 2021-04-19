I spent a month riding the Peloton Bike Plus -- and liked it
The bike plus is the latest and greatest peloton indoor cycle with more features and a higher price tag than its predecessor.
It's 2500 bucks plus $39 a month for classes, but is it worth it?
Let's take a ride and find out.
Like the original peloton bike, which now sells for $600 less.
The bike plus is an attractive machine with a small footprint and big, beautiful touchscreen.
That screen can now rotate which means you can more easily participate in off bike classes like weight training, yoga, and even meditation.
Another welcome new feature is auto follow in which the class instructor controls the bikes pedaling resistance levels, so you don't have to constantly fiddle with the knob.
I also like the newly added support for Apple gym kit, which lets me pair my Apple Watch and get real time heart rate readings during classes.
I spent over a month taking classes on the bike as did my wife and we both really enjoyed the huge variety of class types and instructors.
You can pick a class based on the length based on your skill level.
You can even choose what style of music that you like and pick a class based on that.
Although stationary cycling can get boring, the trainers bring a lot of fun and energy to the experience.
The real-time leaderboards add to the fun as well.
Even if you can't reach the very top you can at least Try to beat the rider ahead of you.
I honestly didn't expect to like it, but I really did.
However, the one area where we both struggled was with the clip in pedals which requires special screws that cost a hefty $125 per pair.
That added expense is tough enough to swallow but our real issue is getting our feet unclipped from the pedals.
It's an awkward, uncomfortable process that really requires some practice to master Early on, we both got stuck a few times unable to unclip at all without help.
Not fun.
Once you get used to clipping in and out though the overall experience of using the bike plus is pretty great.
So yes, if money is no object I think you'll really enjoy owning the peloton bike plus, however, if you can't quite swing it, that's okay there are a lot of fearly as good alternatives that cost less and we'll provide a link to some of those down below.
And if you really want a cheap option check out the Do It Yourself alternatives as well.
