I Slept on a Purple Mattress for 5 Years: An Honest Review 6:59 Watch Now

I Slept on a Purple Mattress for 5 Years: An Honest Review

Jun 22, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So it is officially an end of an era for me. I have been sleeping on the Purple Hybrid Premier three inch mattress for five years now. I have since swapped it out for a different bed, but we're gonna talk about my very long experience with that mattress for you in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet. And behind me, we actually have the brand new Purple Restore mattress, which we're gonna be talking about in another video. By the time you're watching this, there's a really [00:00:30] good chance our initial review of that bed will be linked in the description if you wanna check it out. The mattress that I have slept on for five years is actually no longer available. They are updating their entire lineup, but I think it's still valuable to talk about my long, long experience sleeping on this particular mattress. So the first thing we always talk about with purple is their proprietary comfort layer, which they call the gel flex grid. It has gone through several different name changes over the years. I've slept on this bed, but the material remains the same. It's this really stretchy, [00:01:00] squishy response of material that almost resembles a Dr. Speaker 1: Stroll's insult. And it has a very unique feel when you first start sleeping on the bed. Whenever anyone tries out a purple bed for the first time, they usually have a pretty strong reaction one way or the other. People will either lay down on it and immediately fall in love with the feel and other people will try it out and think it's a little too strange because it is pretty unlike anything I'm guessing you've tried in the past. And for me, I definitely had that reaction like immediately when I first tried a purple bed. [00:01:30] Like this is so comfortable. I never tried anything this comfortable before and I really wanna be sleeping on this thing. But five years later you really get used to the feel of a purple bed and it ends up just feeling more like a responsive comfy mattress. That super unique nature of the feel wears off after a while just because you get used to it. Speaker 1: Your mind gets used to it, your body gets used to it, and that's not necessarily a bad thing, but it is something that maybe if you try it out for the 100 night trial period, you'll get used to it if you maybe don't like it right off the back. The [00:02:00] responsive nature of the mattress is something that I have enjoyed the entire time. I am more of a side sleeper slash combination sleeper. I generally fall asleep on my side and then maybe I'll wake up on my back or my side. It kind of depends. And having a response to bed like this is super nice if you are a combination sleeper because it feels really effortless to rotate between sleeping positions and it felt as effortless as it did night one after sleeping on it for well over a thousand nights. So that is something that you'll have the entire time if you're sleeping on a purple bed. Speaker 1: The responsive nature of this [00:02:30] mattress is something that I liked, but it's not really something my sleeping partner liked because my tossing and turning would sometimes wake them up in the middle of the night, and I wouldn't say that it's because of this mattress's inability to isolate motion. It's just something that you will have to deal with if you are someone who tosses and turns a lot at night. So maybe if that is you and your partner's early Light Sleeper, having a memory foam bed that really deters you from tossing and turning might be a better proposition. One thing that purple loves to talk about on their website is how well these beds regulate temperature. [00:03:00] Now, this particular mattress, the hybrid Premier three, is not an active cooling bed from what we've tested. There are no real purple beds that we would classify as active cooling, but thanks to that gel flex grid material, these beds do sleep pretty much temperature neutral. Speaker 1: And I slept on this thing for a number of hot summers and didn't really have temperature issues. Obviously, I would still need to crank the AC in my bedroom when it got super hot out during July and August. But these beds do a really solid job at regulating temperature. I think that'll be something you'll enjoy about these beds if you decide to get one [00:03:30] for yourself. One thing purple also really likes to talk about for their mattresses is the durability of their beds. And I agree with that to a certain extent. So the gel flex good material is gonna be super durable. I don't really see that stuff degrading over time like certain foams can. However, the rest of the bed has the same components you'll find in most other mattresses like coils and foams and those will degrade over time, although it's not something that I noticed in the five years sleeping on this mattress, the warranty on this mattress is 10 years, so you wouldn't really expect any issues [00:04:00] after five years. Speaker 1: So nothing bad to report there. If you are sleeping on it for 10 years plus, you might experience something like that. Although I think the gel flex good material will hold up really, really well over time. I also didn't really experience any persistent aches and pains my entire five year span, sleeping on the purple Hybrid Premier three inch. I'm not someone who generally has aches and pains. I'm still pretty back pain free despite being in my thirties, although I think this fact has less to do with the purple Hybrid Premier three inch mattress itself and more to do with the fact that it's firmness level works really [00:04:30] well for me and my sleeping preferences. So this mattress, again, is no longer available and it only came in one firm as option. And when we tested it, we found it to be around a medium, which works really well for me being more of a side slash backs sleeper. Speaker 1: So a medium works great for someone like me, especially cuz I'm a little bit heavier and so I feel beds to be a little bit softer, which works great for sleeping on my side. Now for my sleeping partner though, it didn't work all that well and they actually had some hip and shoulder pain over time [00:05:00] and I think that's just because they would want a softer mattress overall. One key difference between these new Purple Restore beds that's in their purple premium collection versus the old purple hybrids that we're talking about now is that when you check out with one of these, you can get it in a soft or a firm, which we'll be testing in much more detail later on. I think that's gonna be a really nice feature for a lot of people because I probably could have standard to sleep on a slightly softer mattress and a softer mattress probably would've worked well for both of us. Speaker 1: So we're really, really excited that these new purple beds come [00:05:30] in two instead of just one. Again, we should hopefully have some more information about these brand new purple beds down below in the description. We're still going through the testing process and that pretty much wraps up my thoughts on my whole experience sleeping on the purple Hybrid Premier three inch mattress. I don't really have anything major to complain about. I slept great for a really long time. The main reason that we're swapping it out is because my sleeping partner wanted something different. And that is always a big challenge when trying to find a brand new mattress. If you're in a couple, finding a mattress is obviously [00:06:00] way more challenging because you have double the preferences to take into account when you're shopping for a bed. And the purple beds can be a bit divisive, although I think less divisive than you might think. Speaker 1: Cuz at least for me, my body definitely adjusted to the very unique feel of the Purple Bed in not that long a time. And so it might for you, you really have to take advantage of that 100 night trial period for any bed, but I think especially for purple. Again, by the time you're watching this video, I really hope we'll have some more concrete information about the new Purple Restore mattresses and their new luxe lineup. There's [00:06:30] a lot of stuff going on with purple and make sure you check down below on the script. And for more info, I hope the video is helpful or interesting to you. We obviously test tons of beds over here. We test 'em very thoroughly, but pretty much everyone on our team has sort of their every night mattress they go to at home and four or five years, that was the purple hybrid Premier three inch. It is the end of an era, like I said at the beginning of the video. So if you found this video helpful, interesting, somehow, make sure you give a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. But this is gonna do it for me. This is own a scene at Home. I'll see you in the next.