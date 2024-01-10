I Saw C-SEED's $200,000 Folding TV
Speaker 1: Hey everybody. You know how all TVs seem the same? Well, not this one. This is the CCed television. These guys have been around for about 10 years. This is their newest model. It's 137 inch TV that folds down into this module. The idea is you can tuck away this tv, had it not be there, and then when you want to actually watch television, you can bring it right up and it'll spin up to 180 degrees. There's a rotation on that screen itself, but just a massive screen [00:00:30] size. How do they do it? This is micro LED technology, so it's similar to what Samsung does with their the wall tv. This TV has micro LEDs. That's 4K resolution at 137 inches. And as you can see, there's really no visible gaps seen, even though there's panels that fold together. It has an adaptive gap calibration technology. Speaker 1: That means every single wing has a little light sensor on it, and that allows them to virtually eliminate any sort of appearance of being made up of different panels. Pretty [00:01:00] cool. Now, the way these guys work, CC'd manufactures these TVs. They're built to order, takes about six months to build one of these things. They have versions that go under the floor. You might even see some outdoor ones. They go up to 201 inches. Sometimes this TV actually comes in an outdoor version if you want to throw it in your backyard, of course, they're fully weatherproof and these TVs are really unique, really special, bespoke calibrated televisions at the end of the day. Yeah, they're for a really rich person. This thing behind [00:01:30] me is 137 inch TV that costs $200,000. They make ones there up to $300,000 for the same TV in 165 inch size and even more expensive for larger TVs. Their business is catering to those high net worth individuals that can afford something like this, want something really special, and their direct competitor to Samsung's the wall TVs, which cost around the same. These things, in my opinion, look even cooler and are really cool that they just tuck away. And that's a look at 137 inch folding, extremely [00:02:00] expensive TV from CC.

