I like this fancy fitness mirror, but it sure costs a lot
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Mirror is a $1,495 hybrid home workout device that's part LCD screen, part mirror.
Pay $39 per month to participate in live and on demand fitness classes basically any time you want.
There are some things I really like about MIRROR.
First, it's a great space saver, so instead of having a bunch of clunky equipment hanging out on your floor.
It's just a mirror mounted to your wall and bonus, when it's turned off, it functions exactly like a regular old Mirror.
Next mirror offers a variety of classes and a variety of levels.
Don't like boxing, tell the App your preferences and it will suggest your teams for you.
The App gives you tons of options to customize your profile from the exercises you prefer to your fitness level, even if you have injuries and areas to avoid, like your knee or shoulder.
[MUSIC]
Your mirror purchase comes with a bluetooth heart monitor which displays your stats in real time on the screen as well as your estimated calories burned.
It also has six fitness bands.
Four long ones and two smaller looped bands to assist with resistance training.
As someone who often struggles to stay motivated when exercising at home.
I found Mirror refreshing.
It isn't the same as being at the gym in a group class, but it's more immersive than pulling a YouTube video and relying solely on yourself to stay engaged.
This is especially true during live classes.
When you participate in live classes, the instructors will sometimes Call you out by name.
Not everything about Mirror is great though.
First, there's no Android app, it's strictly iOS only.
There's also no voice assistant support, so you can forget about Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri commands.
And there's also no third-party support for fitness apps like FitBit and MyFitnessPal.
I do like Mirror as an alternative to regular home exercises and it might work for you.
But personally it doesn't make me wanna ditch my gym membership.
And at 1,495 bucks, plus a $39 monthly fee, I think it should.
[MUSIC]
Smart Home
Up Next
This smart fitness tech replaces a gym membership
2:59
Peloton Bike makes spinning at home much smoother
1:55
Peloton Tread is one serious running machine
2:06
Get a solid home workout at a good price with ClassPass Live
1:50
Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help...
2:21
This smart oven cooks with the power of light
2:08
You can do better than this LG Smart Display
2:51
Nanoleaf Canvas decorates your smart home in living color
2:38
Instant Pot Smart Wifi connects your pressure cooker
1:41
AmazonBasics Microwave lets you tell Alexa to make the popcorn