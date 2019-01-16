CNET First Look
From review: Mirror
$1,495.00

I like this fancy fitness mirror, but it sure costs a lot

Transcript
[MUSIC] Mirror is a $1,495 hybrid home workout device that's part LCD screen, part mirror. Pay $39 per month to participate in live and on demand fitness classes basically any time you want. There are some things I really like about MIRROR. First, it's a great space saver, so instead of having a bunch of clunky equipment hanging out on your floor. It's just a mirror mounted to your wall and bonus, when it's turned off, it functions exactly like a regular old Mirror. Next mirror offers a variety of classes and a variety of levels. Don't like boxing, tell the App your preferences and it will suggest your teams for you. The App gives you tons of options to customize your profile from the exercises you prefer to your fitness level, even if you have injuries and areas to avoid, like your knee or shoulder. [MUSIC] Your mirror purchase comes with a bluetooth heart monitor which displays your stats in real time on the screen as well as your estimated calories burned. It also has six fitness bands. Four long ones and two smaller looped bands to assist with resistance training. As someone who often struggles to stay motivated when exercising at home. I found Mirror refreshing. It isn't the same as being at the gym in a group class, but it's more immersive than pulling a YouTube video and relying solely on yourself to stay engaged. This is especially true during live classes. When you participate in live classes, the instructors will sometimes Call you out by name. Not everything about Mirror is great though. First, there's no Android app, it's strictly iOS only. There's also no voice assistant support, so you can forget about Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri commands. And there's also no third-party support for fitness apps like FitBit and MyFitnessPal. I do like Mirror as an alternative to regular home exercises and it might work for you. But personally it doesn't make me wanna ditch my gym membership. And at 1,495 bucks, plus a $39 monthly fee, I think it should. [MUSIC]
Smart Home

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

FTC vs. Qualcomm: Why you should care

2:11

Netflix's price hikes are coming quick

1:41

2020 Mustang GT500 vs. the competition: Which American muscle is the best?

7:58

1968 Dodge Super Charger Concept is one killer restomod

1:28

Chinese automaker GAC shows off Entranze concept in Detroit

1:21

Taking a lap around the 2020 Toyota Supra

7:57

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a 700+ hp assassin

4:31

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

1968 Dodge Super Charger Concept is one killer restomod

1:28

Listen to the 1,000-hp Dodge Hellephant crate engine start up

2:04

Elon Musk announces SpaceX layoffs, government shutdown hits website security

1:24

Apple crashes CES and the latest 2019 iPhone leak

16:39

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This smart fitness tech replaces a gym membership

2:59

I like this fancy fitness mirror, but it sure costs a lot

2:13

Peloton Bike makes spinning at home much smoother

1:55

Peloton Tread is one serious running machine

2:06

Get a solid home workout at a good price with ClassPass Live

1:50

Nike's self-lacing sneaker will be worn in the NBA

4:36

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23