I got my faced professionally scanned for wrinkles and UV spots
Transcript
So I'm at the dermatologist's office today ready to get my face scanned.
I'm not wearing any makeup cause they told me not to.
And I'm really excited to see what they have to say about my skin.
Come on.
I'm getting my face scanned by a machine called Visia.
And it looks at the surface and sub surface conditions of your skin to kind of give you a picture of it's health.
I'm expecting from this scan to kind of get better idea of what really is my skin texture and type Like most people, I've had a lot of battles with acne, I'm starting to get wrinkles now that I'm a bit older.
I'm really fair, so I'm really afraid of what kind of uv damage I might be getting.
And so, I really wanna understand better how to take care of my skin.
And I'm hoping these results can give me more information than what I can ever research on th internet.
[MUSIC]
Hi Sarah, welcome.
Hi.
Good to see you.
[MUSIC]
Okay.
So this is the Visia system.
Okay.
And it comprises of several components.
So this device here is the image capture boot, which will photograph your skin, and then it's obviously hooked upto a computer.
And just looking at my face now, is there anything that you can notice right away without probably getting more information about through the scan?
So I would guess that you probably grew up some place sunny.
Are you a California native?
I am and I lived in Arizona for seven years.
Okay.
So I was definitely around the sun a lot.
Okay, so your fair skin, you've got light eyes, so you're someone who's gonna be more suceptible to sun damage and This will show us kind of visually and also numerically what we're looking at.
[MUSIC]
And I'm gonna have you close your eyes and they're gonna be three flashes, so here we go.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
[MUSIC]
So the reason it's taking three flashes is because it's capturing multiple different images, and it needs a different type of lighting for each one of those images.
Okay.
Okay, so now it's analyzing.
This is the moment of truth.
So your actual age is 31.
Your true skin age is 33, based upon the spots, ultraviolet damage, and so forth.
The reason your skin age is higher than your actual age is because you grew up in California, lived in Arizona, and you're fair-skinned.
Right.
So it's You're being compared to people your age who grew up in Michigan, right, so it's like a huge cross section of the country.
The higher the number the better, okay.
Okay, I'm doing great on wrinkles.
Phenomenal on wrinkles,
Fantastik.
You're killing it on the wrinkles scale.
However And also spots you're pretty good at too.
Okay.
But hidden spots which is ultraviolet damage.
This is the 50th percentile.
So this is where you are,
Okay.
So not so good.
Right.
Brown spots, red areas.
You have a little breakout will acne breakouts.
Yes.
Thus expected to see that.
Pore size.
I definitely notice I have like quite large pores, kind of on my right, around the sides of my nose.
And that's something that I mean, it's not too far off and it's something that you can actually improve with like a topical retinoid.
The next picture is usually the one that is the one that is like people are aghast when they see This is like the hidden, the stuff that you don't see.
This is like 0.5mm down into the skin.
Okay.
So that is the UV spots.
Wow.
Right, that is like wow right.
It's quite sobering.
I like, yeah as I have gotten older I have been way more mindful about wearing sunscreen on my face everyday but for almost all of my twenty's I didn't do that and Even lots of my teen years despite being out in the sun all the time so
It's scary
It's good to know that I can know this so that I have more motivation to every day put on sunscreen
So now we'll go to the simulation and this is the one that I find the most scary.
Okay
Okay
I'm ready I think
You ready?
All right.
[MUSIC]
I mean I look like my grandmother, I'm not going to lie.
I think what's really helpful about this is that well, a, you're here to interpret the result, but b, that I have found that in just trying to learn more and more about skin care, there is a lot of information out there.
A lot of conflicting information out there.
A lot of conflicting information.
My simple formula For skin is the sun is not your friend.
Sunscreen every day, hats, sunglasses to protect your eyes, protective clothing, as I mentioned a topical antioxidant can help with protecting from sun damage.
And also a topical retinoid, either over the counter retinol or prescription tretanillin.
[MUSIC]
My god.
So, now I know that I definitely need wear sunscreen every single day, all of us should be.
And I also just so like I've a better sense of what actually going on with my skin.
I feel less insecure about my wrinkles, because they're not as bad as I thought.
But it was really eye-opening just to learn what's actually going on, what kind of damage I have.
And what I will look like at 80, if I don't do something now.
