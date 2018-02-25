Your video, "Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends

Great screens, big speakers
1:19 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you're interested in a tablet for watching lots of video, Huawei is offering two new models for exactly that. The Huawei Media Pad M5 Tablet comes in 10.8 and 8.4 inch models. Both have curved glass displays, IPS panels, internal U-shaped antennas, and sim slots. The larger tablet has four speakers and comes with a stylus which has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and lasts 50 days on a full charge. The smaller 8.4 inch model only has two speakers, and it doesn't come with the stylus, but you can buy the stylus separately. While the tablets don't break the mold by any means, they're simply geared towards basic media consumption, like downloading Netflix episodes, or streaming videos on Hulu of YouTube Both tablets have great build quality and feel comfortable to hold when watching video. The glossy screens are extremely reflective, however that's not unique to the Huawei tablet. Huawei has just announced these two tablets, so unfortunately we don't know pricing and availability yet. [MUSIC]

Latest Tablets videos

Video: Tablet buying guide
Tablet buying guide
2:23
Here's what to look for when buying a tablet.
Play video
Video: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet now packs bigger screen, better keyboard
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet now packs bigger screen, better keyboard
1:00
Featuring a slick, new black on black design, the tablet unveiled at CES 2018 could be big competition for the Microsoft Surface.
Play video
Video: Eve V has the chops to battle the Microsoft Surface Pro
Eve V has the chops to battle the Microsoft Surface Pro
1:03
Designed by a committee, the 2-in-1 hybrid PC proves that lots of minds can think alike to make a great product.
Play video
Video: How to use an iPad in the kitchen
How to use an iPad in the kitchen
1:27
Apple's iPad -- or any tablet, for that matter -- can be a very handy kitchen assistant. Here's how to get the most out of it, and...
Play video
Video: A laptop with 20 hours of battery life? Hell, yes!
A laptop with 20 hours of battery life? Hell, yes!
1:40
These two hybrids might make you leave your charger at home.
Play video
Video: Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
1:28
The 8-inch tablet also comes in a 10-inch model with long battery life.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenPad Z8s is a small tablet with cell service and great battery life
Asus ZenPad Z8s is a small tablet with cell service and great battery life
1:13
The 8-inch LTE tablet is a Verizon exclusive.
Play video
Video: 9 super-useful ways to use drag-and-drop on the iPad
9 super-useful ways to use drag-and-drop on the iPad
2:49
In iOS 11, Apple introduced drag-and-drop. Here are nine ways to use it on the iPad.
Play video