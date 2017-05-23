Huawei Matebook E tablet unfolds luxe keyboard and 2K screen

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Huawei Matebook E tablet unfolds luxe keyboard and 2K screenThe 12-inch tablet looks like an iPad Pro running Windows 10.
Transcript
The Huawei Matebook E is the closest thing to a big iPad Pro that runs Windows 10. The 12 inch tablet is a refresh of last years model but with a higher resolution screen and optional [INAUDIBLE] process. It's slim, aluminum design makes it look more like an iPad pro than the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. Like the Apple Tablet, the Matebook E has a premium high end look and feel. It will be available in gray or gold Unlike last year's model, this new one comes with a keyboard case. And it's not some cheap plastic piece of crap either. The keyboard folio looks and feels just as luxurious as the tablet. The flap on the back opens up into a kickstand, and And the 30 gold colored pins that hold it all together contrast beautifully against the tan and off white leather cover. The tablet charges and transfers data via USB-C port and it's volume rocker doubles as finger print [UNKNOWN]. In the US it will come with eight gigabytes of ram, the four gigabyte model will be available in other countries. Either 128 or 256 GB of storage presently unknown but last year's model started at around $700 from the fact that it's not otherwise it will be harder to compete in name recognition the ever popular Ipad and Microsoft Surface pad. Is still a relatively unknown brand in the US but maybe the premium tablet along with some other spiffy new laptop while way to pronounce will help turn that around