Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Huawei Matebook E tablet unfolds luxe keyboard and 2K screen"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Huawei Matebook E tablet unfolds luxe keyboard and 2K screen

The 12-inch tablet looks like an iPad Pro running Windows 10.
1:29 /
Transcript
The Huawei Matebook E is the closest thing to a big iPad Pro that runs Windows 10. The 12 inch tablet is a refresh of last years model but with a higher resolution screen and optional [INAUDIBLE] process. It's slim, aluminum design makes it look more like an iPad pro than the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. Like the Apple Tablet, the Matebook E has a premium high end look and feel. It will be available in gray or gold Unlike last year's model, this new one comes with a keyboard case. And it's not some cheap plastic piece of crap either. The keyboard folio looks and feels just as luxurious as the tablet. The flap on the back opens up into a kickstand, and And the 30 gold colored pins that hold it all together contrast beautifully against the tan and off white leather cover. The tablet charges and transfers data via USB-C port and it's volume rocker doubles as finger print [UNKNOWN]. In the US it will come with eight gigabytes of ram, the four gigabyte model will be available in other countries. Either 128 or 256 GB of storage presently unknown but last year's model started at around $700 from the fact that it's not otherwise it will be harder to compete in name recognition the ever popular Ipad and Microsoft Surface pad. Is still a relatively unknown brand in the US but maybe the premium tablet along with some other spiffy new laptop while way to pronounce will help turn that around

Latest Tablets videos

Video: Samsung Galaxy Book a great Windows 10 tablet, but no Surface Pro
Samsung Galaxy Book a great Windows 10 tablet, but no Surface Pro
2:25 May 25, 2017
The svelte 12-inch tablet includes a keyboard and stylus in its base price.
Play video
Video: Amazon's $50 tablet gets a boost -- and new colors
Amazon's $50 tablet gets a boost -- and new colors
1:23 May 17, 2017
Amazon continues its quest to get its devices in homes with a refresh to the low-cost Fire tablets. It also dropped the price of the...
Play video
Video: Dell Latitude 5285 is a 2-in-1 tablet hybrid with a cool kickstand
Dell Latitude 5285 is a 2-in-1 tablet hybrid with a cool kickstand
1:29 May 12, 2017
The powerful tablet/laptop hybrid offers a keyboard and stylus accessories, but they're both sold separately.
Play video
Video: Acer's new Switch 2-in-1s are meant to be seen, not heard
Acer's new Switch 2-in-1s are meant to be seen, not heard
1:22 April 29, 2017
The Switch 3 and 5 tablets have enough power to replace a laptop, but a liquid-cooling system keeps them quiet.
Play video
Video: Do tablets still matter?
Do tablets still matter?
2:01 April 25, 2017
Recent stats show that tablet sales are slowing. ​Cooley breaks it down.
Play video
Video: This dirt-cheap tablet isn't worth your time
This dirt-cheap tablet isn't worth your time
2:13 April 13, 2017
The RCA Voyager III costs the same as the Amazon Fire, but you're better off with the latter.
Play video
Video: How to make your iPad kid-friendly
How to make your iPad kid-friendly
3:20 April 4, 2017
From cases to privacy settings and age-appropriate apps, here is how to make your iPad safe for children to use.
Play video
Video: Apple's new iPad is cheaper, faster and brighter
Apple's new iPad is cheaper, faster and brighter
1:52 April 1, 2017
But it also misses out on forward-looking tablet features like stylus support and quad speakers.
Play video