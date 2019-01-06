HP's 65-inch gaming display tops a list of Omen gaming upgrades
Transcript
This year, CES brings us a new version of the Omen 15 gaming laptop and the Omen Obelisk desktop.
From the outside, these look the same as previous models, but the laptop is joining the growing ranks of systems with the new 20 Series laptop versions of Nvidia's new RTX graphics cards.
Although you won't be able to get this new configuration until March.
The Obelisk is exactly that.
A tall pillar of a desktop with angular features and a clear side panel to show off it's hardware.
The 2019 version is jumping up to an RGX 2080-TI and Intel Core i9 processor and it's also coming in March.
But what we've really all been waiting for is the massive gaming display we got a sneak peak at last year.
Nvidia calls these BFGDs or big format gaming displays.
The HP version is now named the Omen X Emperium 65.
It's a 65 inch 4K display designed for PC gaming, not just a re-purposed TV.
That means low latency, G-SYNC support, 1,000 nit brightness and an integrated sound bar.
Plus my My favorite feature light a porch on the back so you can actually see what you're doing and what you're plugging in.
You can get your BFGD fix in February for a hefty $5,000.
