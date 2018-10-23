Your video, "HP has a sharp new angle on 2-in-1 laptops"
HP has a sharp new angle on 2-in-1 laptops

[MUSIC] HP is getting ready for your holiday shopping lift with a handful of new laptops and accessories across these Spector and Elite lines. We've already seen the leather covered Specter folio. Now the SPECTER X360 is getting new 13 inch and 15 inch models Slightly tweaked designs highlight ash and copper color schemes, and if you look closer, you'll see one really interesting physical change. There are USB-C ports on an angled cutaway right near the rear edge, making it less likely that your power cable is gonna get in the way. And because everybody's paranoid about cameras now, and they're right to be, these Spectre systems have a camera kill switch that shuts off the webcam from a keyboard command. At the very least, you'll save yourself a Post-it note. The 15 inch can even fit in an NVIDIA 1050 Ti GPU, so you can play games on something that doesn't look like a gaming laptop. The Elite line is more for business users, but I've always liked them as everyday laptops too. There's a new EliteBook x360 1040 G5 which fits a 14 inch touch display into what feels like a 13 inch two in one laptop body. It's also got optional LTE. Now these Spectres are gonna be available online in November and in best by stores in December, while the new EliteBook is coming at the end of October. [MUSIC]
LaptopsHP

Tech Shows

