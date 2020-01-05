HP Envy 32 All-in-One tackles the iMac with big sound, big screen at CES 2020
Transcript
There's a lot that's likeable about HP's new Envy 32 All-in-One.
The 32 inch screen, for one thing, which is the biggest still available on an all-in-one, is display HDR 600 certified so it's bright with a pretty wide gamut.
It's also really accurate, albeit not at its defaults.
And it's one of the least reflective screens I've seen that's not Matt.
They're not quite non reflective.
Those are all big thing to like.
Since the system has an HDMI in connection, it enables you to quickly switch between it and the internal connection.
Then there's the sound system, which HP claims is the world's loudest in an all in one, while loudest is a dubious distinction though it certainly is.
Now that Dells XPS 27 is gone HP stereo Bang and Olufsen system with its dual tweeters, drivers passive radiators and centre subwoofer.
Certainly's one of the better sounding ones available.
It's got very little distortion when it's cranked all the way up.
It's also the first all-in-one with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics option.
A 2060 or a 2080 Max-Q, as well as a choice for a GTX 1650.
One of the nicer touches though, is the bundled keyboard.
Plus it has a little ledge that can hold the phone and tablet, which are intended to be the devices that you use it with.
The keyboards not backlit though, which is a disappointment at all.
Also has a wireless fast charge pad on the base.
Though it's not for the master keyboard, they take AA batteries.
There's one USB A connection on the right and an SD Card slot on the left.
The other connections include HDMI and a USBC Thunderbolt 3.
Up Next
Blade Shadow Ghost delivers great gaming performance in a little...
1:47
Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2
4:45
Maingear's F131 is crazy impressive
3:26
HP polishes up its Envy laptops for spring 2018
1:41
The Apple iMac Pro answers your pent-up need for iMac speed
1:35
The Apple iMac 27-inch is a better version of itself
1:24
New iMacs promise 1 billion colors
1:45
Good looks, great price for the Endless Mission One
1:20
The HP Elite Slice is a sleek take on the business desktop
1:44
The Envy Curved AIO 34 adds a touch of glamour to any office