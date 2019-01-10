CNET First Look

HP brings AMD to Chromebooks

Others are sure to follow, but this new HP Chromebook 14 is the first Chrome OS Laptop we've seen in person with an AMD processor. Other Chromebook's have all run in Intel, Arm of Snapdragon processors. The new HP version, runs an AMD CPU Raidon Graphics combo and is efficient enough to run completely fan less. It's coming in January for 269 and up, and may add a little kick to the sometimes dull Chromebook market. Meanwhile, the while reviewed HP Spectre X360 is adding a 15 inch Amoled display option. Other than that, it's the same system from late 2016, but that's not a bad thing. One more bonus, there is a kill switch to deep hour the webcam when you are not using it. And the privacy is your thing. Several products from the elite line HP's high and business machines are heading a very useful security feature. Sure view is a built in privacy screen which means you don't need to put some cloggy pole or eyes filter over your laptop or monitor Instead with a quick button press it shifts into privacy mode making the screen unreadable from side angles. We saw it in one or two laptops last year and now it's expanding into the HP EliteOne 800 for extra security. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
