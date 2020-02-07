How to take Mac screenshots

[BLANK_AUDIO]
You need to take a screenshot on your Mac, you'll want to know these common shortcuts.
This one is really simple.
Just hit the command shift three combination on your keyboard to capture your entire screen.
This next one gives you lots of options.
First, hit the keyboard combo command shift for to turn your cursor into a crosshair.
Click and drag a portion of your screen to capture it.
Release the mouse or trackpad to take your shot.
If you wanna take a screenshot of a specific Window then hit Command Shift 4 and tap the Spacebar.
This will turn your crosshair into a little camera icon.
From there, click the desired Window to take a screenshot of it.
A screenshot you capture this way features a white border around the Window and a bit of a drop shadow.
Here's a keyboard shortcut command introduced in Mac OS 10, Mojave, Command-Shift 5. This.
Combination calls up a small panel at the bottom of your display with screen capture options.
The panel has three screen shot buttons on the left that lets you capture the entire screen, a window or a selection of your screen.
To video recording buttons on the right that you record your entire screen or a selection of it.
Tap the X button on the left to close the screenshot panel.
Over on the right side is an option menu.
Tap it to choose where you want to save your screenshot.
You can also set a five or 10 second timer so you can line up items that might otherwise disappear when you use the tool.
There's also the show floating thumbnail option, which is enabled by default.
This shows you a little preview thumbnail of your just captured screenshot in the lower right corner of the screen.
If you use Command Shift five to capture the entire screen, or select portion, you can quickly tap the floating thumbnail to bring up editing and markup tools to use on the screenshot.
Here you can rotate and crop your screenshot and add text and objects.
For more helpful tips for Mac OS, visit us at CNET.
