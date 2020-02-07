How to take Mac screenshots

Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] You need to take a screenshot on your Mac, you'll want to know these common shortcuts. This one is really simple. Just hit the command shift three combination on your keyboard to capture your entire screen. This next one gives you lots of options. First, hit the keyboard combo command shift for to turn your cursor into a crosshair. Click and drag a portion of your screen to capture it. Release the mouse or trackpad to take your shot. If you wanna take a screenshot of a specific Window then hit Command Shift 4 and tap the Spacebar. This will turn your crosshair into a little camera icon. From there, click the desired Window to take a screenshot of it. A screenshot you capture this way features a white border around the Window and a bit of a drop shadow. Here's a keyboard shortcut command introduced in Mac OS 10, Mojave, Command-Shift 5. This. Combination calls up a small panel at the bottom of your display with screen capture options. The panel has three screen shot buttons on the left that lets you capture the entire screen, a window or a selection of your screen. To video recording buttons on the right that you record your entire screen or a selection of it. Tap the X button on the left to close the screenshot panel. Over on the right side is an option menu. Tap it to choose where you want to save your screenshot. You can also set a five or 10 second timer so you can line up items that might otherwise disappear when you use the tool. There's also the show floating thumbnail option, which is enabled by default. This shows you a little preview thumbnail of your just captured screenshot in the lower right corner of the screen. If you use Command Shift five to capture the entire screen, or select portion, you can quickly tap the floating thumbnail to bring up editing and markup tools to use on the screenshot. Here you can rotate and crop your screenshot and add text and objects. For more helpful tips for Mac OS, visit us at CNET. com

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

77 episodes

Alphabet City

79 episodes

CNET Top 5

844 episodes

The Daily Charge

935 episodes

What the Future

331 episodes

Tech Today

1104 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Inside Shadow: An exclusive look at the mobile app that broke the Iowa caucus

6:57

Is Disney Plus one of the biggest launches of all time?

3:06

Is Disney Plus one of the biggest launches of all time? (The Daily Charge, 2/5/2020)

6:23

Spotify is still the biggest streaming-music service

3:00

YouTube cracks down on voter misinformation ahead of 2020 election season

2:41

Tired of being tracked online, teens figured out a way to fool Instagram

5:25

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

The return of AirPower?

6:15

iPhone 12: What we want in the next iPhone

7:29

2021 Cadillac Escalade: Smoother than ever

3:51

Uber and Lyft, similar but different

1:24

Inside Shadow: An exclusive look at the mobile app that broke the Iowa caucus

6:57

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp

2:03

How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time

6:06

First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye

2:49

This self-driving shuttle may take you to work

4:06

This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag

3:24

Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020

1:41

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33