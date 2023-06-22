How to Sleep Cool in the Summer Months 2:18 Watch Now

How to Sleep Cool in the Summer Months

Jun 22, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So it is officially summertime, which means you're probably gonna want some tips on how to sleep. Cool. We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a CNET and I have a few tips for you on how to sleep a little bit cooler at night. We're gonna have way more tips in the actual article for this video, but I'm just gonna talk about a few that I have used. And I live in a pretty warm climate without central ac, so I really hope that these are useful for you. Number one, and this is pretty obvious, [00:00:30] but I found it very effective, is a box fan in the window sill. When it starts to cool down at night in the air temperature outside is slightly cooler than the air inside. Just open up that window, stick the fan in there and have the air blow the cooler air from outside to inside. This is also kind of nice because the fan can sort of double as a white noise machine and you can set up multiple fans in multiple rooms to kind of create a cross breeze to cool it down even more. Speaker 1: Number two, use a more breathable material for your bedding. There's lots of different options out there, but a more natural fiber, like say cotton, bamboo, or [00:01:00] silk, is a great option. Personally, my number one preference is linen. That stuff may not feel as soft and luxurious as a lot of other materials, but it's so nice and breathable. I actually like linen clothing as well when it's really hot out. So something like that is a great option. Tip number three is try and avoid using any kind of electronic devices in your bedroom, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime. A lot of people have TVs in their bedroom, maybe even a game console, and even when they're turned off, they can still emit a little bit of heat. I know that game consoles have a lot of energy draw even [00:01:30] when not turned on, so try and avoid using electronics if you can. Speaker 1: And then tip number four, which isn't really necessarily a tip, but if you've tried a lot of things to help you sleep cooler at night and nothing's really working, maybe you should try and upgrade your sleep setup to have some kind of tech that'll help you sleep a little bit cooler. The Tempur-Pedic matches right behind me is one of the Tempur Breeze models, which are supposed to help you sleep quite a bit cooler. There's other accessories you can buy from chili sleep or bed jet that can help you sleep a little bit cooler at night, and we should have links to all those things down below in the description if you want to get [00:02:00] our full review. So that's all the tips I have for you in today's video. These are ones that have worked really well for me in the past. We'll have more information down below in the description on ways to help you sleep a little bit cooler. That is certainly a challenge come summertime. So hopefully you found this list helpful. If you did give this video a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel, but this is gonna do it for me. This is onus scene at Home. I'll see you the next one.