How to Sleep Cool in the Summer Months
How to Sleep Cool in the Summer Months
2:18
Watch Now

How to Sleep Cool in the Summer Months

Wellness
Speaker 1: So it is officially summertime, which means you're probably gonna want some tips on how to sleep. Cool. We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a CNET and I have a few tips for you on how to sleep a little bit cooler at night. We're gonna have way more tips in the actual article for this video, but I'm just gonna talk about a few that I have used. And I live in a pretty warm climate without central ac, so I really hope that these are useful for you. Number one, and this is pretty obvious, [00:00:30] but I found it very effective, is a box fan in the window sill. When it starts to cool down at night in the air temperature outside is slightly cooler than the air inside. Just open up that window, stick the fan in there and have the air blow the cooler air from outside to inside. This is also kind of nice because the fan can sort of double as a white noise machine and you can set up multiple fans in multiple rooms to kind of create a cross breeze to cool it down even more. Speaker 1: Number two, use a more breathable material for your bedding. There's lots of different options out there, but a more natural fiber, like say cotton, bamboo, or [00:01:00] silk, is a great option. Personally, my number one preference is linen. That stuff may not feel as soft and luxurious as a lot of other materials, but it's so nice and breathable. I actually like linen clothing as well when it's really hot out. So something like that is a great option. Tip number three is try and avoid using any kind of electronic devices in your bedroom, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime. A lot of people have TVs in their bedroom, maybe even a game console, and even when they're turned off, they can still emit a little bit of heat. I know that game consoles have a lot of energy draw even [00:01:30] when not turned on, so try and avoid using electronics if you can. Speaker 1: And then tip number four, which isn't really necessarily a tip, but if you've tried a lot of things to help you sleep cooler at night and nothing's really working, maybe you should try and upgrade your sleep setup to have some kind of tech that'll help you sleep a little bit cooler. The Tempur-Pedic matches right behind me is one of the Tempur Breeze models, which are supposed to help you sleep quite a bit cooler. There's other accessories you can buy from chili sleep or bed jet that can help you sleep a little bit cooler at night, and we should have links to all those things down below in the description if you want to get [00:02:00] our full review. So that's all the tips I have for you in today's video. These are ones that have worked really well for me in the past. We'll have more information down below in the description on ways to help you sleep a little bit cooler. That is certainly a challenge come summertime. So hopefully you found this list helpful. If you did give this video a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel, but this is gonna do it for me. This is onus scene at Home. I'll see you the next one.

Up Next

How to Sleep Cool in the Summer Months
Tips To Sleep Cool against a colorful background with a man in a North Face shirt in the front.

Up Next

How to Sleep Cool in the Summer Months

I Slept on a Purple Mattress for 5 Years: An Honest Review
A Purple Hybrid Premier mattress sitting on top of a black bed frame inside of a well-lit room.

I Slept on a Purple Mattress for 5 Years: An Honest Review

Loom & Leaf Mattress Review: Relaxed Firm vs. Firm
The Loom & Leaf mattress against a colorful background with a man in a sweatshirt in the front.

Loom & Leaf Mattress Review: Relaxed Firm vs. Firm

Purple Restore Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Premium Collection
The Purple mattress against a colorful background with a man in a Patagonia shirt in the front.

Purple Restore Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Premium Collection

Casper Wave Mattress Review: Casper's Plush Luxury Bed
The Casper Wave mattress with a man laying on top of the bed against a colorful background with a man smiling in the front.

Casper Wave Mattress Review: Casper's Plush Luxury Bed

Best Hotel Mattress of 2023
The Helix Midnight Luxe mattress sitting on top of a bed frame in a well-lit room.

Best Hotel Mattress of 2023

How to Unbox a Mattress
The Casper Snow bed in a box against a colorful background with three opening the box

How to Unbox a Mattress

Saatva Classic vs. Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress Comparison
The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress logo being pushed down on by a hand in a moody-lit room.

Saatva Classic vs. Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress Comparison

Plank Natural Mattress Review: Brooklyn Bedding's Answer for an Organic Flippable Bed
The Plank Firm Natural mattress against a colorful background with a man smiling in the front.

Plank Natural Mattress Review: Brooklyn Bedding's Answer for an Organic Flippable Bed

DreamCloud Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?
A DreamCloud mattress sitting on top of a black bed frame inside of a well-lit room.

DreamCloud Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

How to Sleep Cool in the Summer Months
Tips To Sleep Cool against a colorful background with a man in a North Face shirt in the front.

How to Sleep Cool in the Summer Months

I Slept on a Purple Mattress for 5 Years: An Honest Review
A Purple Hybrid Premier mattress sitting on top of a black bed frame inside of a well-lit room.

I Slept on a Purple Mattress for 5 Years: An Honest Review

Loom & Leaf Mattress Review: Relaxed Firm vs. Firm
The Loom & Leaf mattress against a colorful background with a man in a sweatshirt in the front.

Loom & Leaf Mattress Review: Relaxed Firm vs. Firm

Motorola Razr Plus Review: It Made Me Excited About Flip Phones Again
razr-4

Motorola Razr Plus Review: It Made Me Excited About Flip Phones Again

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

Purple Restore Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Premium Collection
The Purple mattress against a colorful background with a man in a Patagonia shirt in the front.

Purple Restore Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Premium Collection

Most Popular All most popular

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone
mikes-oneplus-edit-v2-00-09-40-13-still006

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone

Pixel Tablet: Google Made a Good Home Android Tablet
google-pixel-7-tablet

Pixel Tablet: Google Made a Good Home Android Tablet

Top 5 Sonos Speakers for the Home
230615-clean-sonos-speakers-buying-guide-1

Top 5 Sonos Speakers for the Home

LG C3 OLED TV: The Picture Quality Go-To Choice
230616-clean-lg-c3-oled-tv-2

LG C3 OLED TV: The Picture Quality Go-To Choice

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels
dflyscooter1

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable
razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

Latest Products All latest products

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels
dflyscooter1

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries
dronepic

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable
razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V
xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable
pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

Asus ROG Ally First Look
thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC