Gift cards are great gifts in theory but if you don't like the store or the website, it's like wasted cash sitting in your wallet.
Here are some websites where you can turn in those gift cards for something you'll actually use, cash.
Cardpool and Cardcash are two websites that buy back gift cards both claiming for up to 92% of the original value.
They are very similar with card pulled into the store in the amount of the card.
And then choose how you want to be paid, check or earn 6% more by taking your payment in the form of an Amazon gift card.
Card cash appears to accept a wider range of stores.
When it comes time to accept payment, you can choose a check, direct deposit, or cash via PayPal.
Or trade your gift card with another one for sale on the site, and potentially earn 11% more on your sale.
Ebay is always a good option as the place to sell gift cards, but there's less of a guarantee you'll get a good return for its value.
Since buyers are always looking for the best deals out there.
Finally Raise is a website where you get ot set your own price for the gift card.
Enter the store name, the card, serial number and balance amount and then how much you want to list it for.
The site will calculate the percentage discount you're offering and how much you'll earn from the sale after raise takes its cut.
It's free to use and you'll receive your money via direct deposit or PayPal or check in San Francisco and cars to boy with CNET for CBS News.
