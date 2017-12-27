Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today

How to recycle those unwanted gadgets

Clear out all those tech gadgets and recycle them the right way.
Transcript
This is c|net and are the stories that matter right now. if you're left with unwanted gadgets from the holidays there is plenty of ways to sell them for cash or credit. Big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart have trade and services to convert used devices into gift cards. Carrier often times offer account credit when you trade in an eligible phone Or try another buy back site like gazelle, next worth or you sell. Make sure to shop around for the best price. Ebay's valet service lists the item for you if you want to sell direct. The devices that no longer work, make sure to recycle them the right way. Recycle where dot org gives you a list of nearby locations where you can return old lightbulbs, batteries, and other old tech. Best Buy, Staples, and Game Stop all offer in-store recycling options too. You could also try returning them to manufacturer. Samsung, Apple and Dell and are just a few of the electronics manufacturers that offer recycling programs. Check their website for details. But the crucial step to take before recycling or selling is to delete your personal data from the device. Make sure to back up things like your photos and contacts, then securely wipe the phone. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play stores. [MUSIC]

