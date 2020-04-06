How to get faster internet speeds

So let's say you've got your home network up and running, but you want to make your internet connection faster.
There's plenty you can do.
First up is one of the simplest methods for increasing speeds.
This is gonna sound silly, but think about where your router is placed.
One of the best things you can do for your coverage area, is placing a router out in the open.
Don't just put it in a corner, or in a cabinet that you're never near.
Remember that routers pumping out your connection.
Distance can be an issue.
If you do a lot of work in your upstairs office, with your router on the first floor, maybe placed that router higher.
Also if your router has external antennas Try repositioning them, the better your connection to your network, the better your internet speed will be.
Maybe you love streaming all kinds of video.
I mean who doesn't right?
If you're doing wireless connections placement matters.
So get those boxes near the router.
If you have the luxury Think about wiring up your Apple TV or Roku with network cable.
Wired connections don't run into the same issues as wireless ones.
With wireless connections, you are subject to interference and maybe dropouts, physically connecting your devices to your router can give you much faster speeds.
And for video streaming, that usually means higher quality video.
So if you're sick of seeing pixelated, boxy money streaming video, think about getting that device on a wired network.
If your router does not have enough inputs, consider getting a network switch in my home theatre setup.
I've gotten my Apple TV, Roku shield, and a V receiver all physically connected to the network.
Thanks to a switch.
I've got an older Roku and I have seen a real difference in its video quality thanks to a wired connection.
Now if network cables and moving a router are not an option, think about a Wi Fi extender.
Like the name says it extends your Wi Fi range.
It receives a signal from your router and re amplifies it further out.
CNET recommends the tp-link RE220.
It's under 40 bucks and it works with just about every router out there.
Here's something I found out firsthand.
Check your modem.
Usually people have their Internet service provider come in, install whatever equipment they have to do, and then you forget about it.
If you have an older modem, it might not be able to handle the download and upload speeds you're paying for.
I had an old modem that was capable of up to 172 megabits per second.
That's pretty quick.
But here's the thing I was paying for Internet speeds higher than my modem could pop out.
I picked up a new modem, I called my service provider to tell them I was using my own modem, and we did the setup over the phone.
Boom, I was getting faster speeds.
If you do decide to buy your own modem and install it, make sure you talk with your service provider.
Usually, you have to register your modem with your ISP so the service works with the hardware.
And prepare yourself for that phone call.
You will not have internet for like a few minutes.>> [SOUND] It's absolutely awful.
Finally, let's talk about your router.
Take a good look at your router.
When did you get it?
How fast is it?
If it's super old, you may wanna look into replacing it.
Otherwise if you're feeling like tinkering, connect to your routers interface, look for a quality of service or QoS section, you could prioritize traffic on your network.
So if you want your video streaming to always look great, you can prioritize media streaming games, web browsing.
Yeah, you can choose what devices should get the speed.
You can also limit bandwidth going to certain devices.
You can really get into the weeds with router settings.
I'll have some helpful links for you guys.
A big thanks to right Chris Cnet's networking master verse help on this video, I'm [UNKNOWN] see you Online.
