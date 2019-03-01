Tech Minute

How to check out digital library books

Transcript
I love to read, but i hate the high cost of buying an ebook that I'll probably never read again or share with a friend. That's when i turned to my local public library. To get started. Visit your library's website to see if it even offers digital checkouts. These days most do look for a section that says elibrary ebooks or eresources. If it does, then the library will suggest different apps to access difference content, like reference books, kids books or books in foreign languages. But for general fiction and nonfiction you might come across services like OverDrive's Libby app. It's a free download and simple to use. You will be asked to enter your local library and your library card number. Then find a title you're interested in and get on a waitlist for it or virtually check it out. Once the book downloads, you'll usually be given the same amount of time to read your ebook as a regular book. Often library apps like Libby let you read it in their app or send the book to your Kindle app for free if you prefer reading it in that format. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]
