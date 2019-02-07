How Sunflower's home security drone spotted my bungled burgling
Transcript
[MUSIC]
-This is me getting ready to try my hand at being a bulgur.
I'm gonna see what happens when I sneak into the backyard of a house in my own neighborhood in a suburb south [UNKNOWN] of Fransisco
[MUSIC]
What I saw is this surveillance camera made by a start up codes some powerlands.
The startup hopes wealthy people will start buying these next year to ease their minds about raccoons that are checking out trash bins in the middle of the night, or to keep burglars away if it comes to that.
I knew what to expect, but imagine if you were a real burglar confronted by a buzzing, airborne camera.
All right, if somebody is on your property doing something that shouldn't be doing and the drone flies out, I'm pretty sure they're not gonna continue.
Drones are a hot item in the world of tech.
Most late for things like monitoring power lines, or creating show stopping real estate listing.
Home security could bring the technology to average homeowners too when costs come down.
Here's how sunflower labs technology works.
First come the sunflowers, yard lights that actually are bristling with sensors.
A vibration detector can tell the difference between foot falls and car traffic.
And motion sensors can tell I'm a human not a deer or a dog.
If [sunflower?] Lab's computer thinks I could be trouble, it'll send a phone alert.
The homeowner can push a button to automatically launch the drone and take a look.
[SOUND]
In this case, you can see me snooping around the backyard.
The drone isn't too loud when you're indoors, but take it from me.
Somebody skulking around the property is going to notice when the drone zooms up.
The burglar will know that they've been noticed, and that's very similar to either a security guard at the very least a dog that's barking at you.
The drone has no offensive weapons, it's not gonna go off in your face, it will fly probably about 20 feet above you.
The drone itself looks like a standard quadcopter, but it's designed to be realitvely quiet and to land automatically in its weather-proof base station.
Of course there's the main security camera.
The security camera specifically made for low-light conditions.
So you can see it well at night and at the very bottom is our Landing camera which locks in on to The Landing Beacon of our system in order to bring the Drone down reliability.
Once it slides into his Landing station.
These contact points at the bottom of all the motors actually touch the charging ring and the Drone stays always fully charged.
The system won't be available until 2020 and it will probably cost hundreds of dollars a month.
Like a high end security system.
But effectually Sun Flower Lab expects that prices will drop and federal limits on drowns will ease.
Today, the regulations do impose restrictions on how the system can be operated.
But we believe that with in a year the regulations.
will catch up and allow [UNKNOWN] to be fully legal and functional.
That's fine with me.
Because honestly, I'm pretty sure I'd make a terrible burglar.
[MUSIC]
Smart HomeSecurityHome SecuritySmartThingsDrones
