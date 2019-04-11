How Aquaman effects put Willem Dafoe on a virtual shark in real time
So much of our film making process relies on the latest technologies and virtual production.
Virtual production is the marrying of digital effect elements, while your on set filming the movie.
Basically when the camera is pointed at the blue screen on a particular monitor we can actually see a version of the background that will ultimately exist when people see the film.
It's interesting.They show you this preview.
The previsualization of what the scene is which looks like a video game.
We had to understand how the characters were going to sit on those steeds.
We take those previews, assets and convert them into a mode where we can use them here on set.
We had to design what we call bucks, which were essentially the proxies the characters would sit on that were then puppeteered while we were shooting.
We have arranged around the stage a bunch of motion capture cameras.
They can figure out what exactly that buck is doing.
Then, we're able to replace that buck With a CG version of our shark and have it marry up to what the camera is doing all in real time.
I said come here, this is what it's gonna look like.
And they punch that in.
And they would lay over this grove so we would have some imagination about what we were going to see.
[BACKGROUND MUSIC] It takes this burden off of the director of having to think, "Am I framed up correctly?
Am I framing for the environment?
I mean, is the creature fitting in there?"
It's slow work.
It's complicated work, and then of c- Of course it's always sweetened by special effect
