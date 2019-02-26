Holoscreen is a screen protector that makes any phone display 3D
Transcript
[MUSIC]
What you just saw was a regular old iPhone 7+ show a 3D video.
This isn't some magic trick, but rather a screen protector that can turn the iPhone or well any phone for that matter, Into a 3D display.
I should note that you're watching a 2D video, so it's hard to see the 3D effect here.
But in person, it's much more prominent.
All this 3D magic works by combining a special articular screen protector and an app.
It's called holoscreen The best part is the price.
It costs between 30 and 40 dollars, about the same price as a regular screen protector, and in the demo I saw, my first reaction was, "Wow, it works." The 3D effect looked really smooth.
The protector does not alter the 2D screen at all.
But when I'm using the app that comes with Holo Screen I can view 3D photos and videos as well as take my own and share them.
The one caveat here is to capture 3D content you need to have a phone with two rear cameras like an iPhone 7 Plus.
The two companies behind Holo Screen are Holotech and Lucid.
Holotech makes displays for midrange phones.
And Lucid worked with Red on its Hydrogen One 3D phone.
What's remarkable is that really the only other phone with anything like this 3D wise, is the Red Hydrogen 1, and that sells for $1,300.
One of the criticisms I had about the Hydrogen 1 was that you could only share 3D videos and photos to people who had their own Hydrogen 1.
But for $30, anyone with a phone can now make and view 3D content Holoscreen is aiming to be the Google cardboard for 3D.
I don't think Holoscreen will transform any one deep seated beliefs or hatred for 3D but for many people who are curious about 3D, I think it's an affordable way to test the waters.
The Holoscreen will be available later this summer
[MUSIC]
Mobile
Up Next
Sony's newest 4K Xperia 1 phone aims to wow on cameras and color
1:46
LG debuts V50 ThinQ 5G and a wacky Dual Screen attachment at...
3:05
Getting to know the Galaxy S10 Plus camera and features
3:56
Huawei Honor 8X: Looks better than 'budget'
1:26
BlackBerry embraces color with the Key2 LE
1:16
Vivo Nex is bezel-less with a popup camera
2:01
Sirin Finney blockchain phone secures your bitcoin
1:31
BlackBerry Key2 review: 6 things to know
4:16
BlackBerry Key2 adds a better keyboard
1:30
The Moto Z3 Play throws in an extra battery for $499