Holiday picks: Nintendo Wii

Holiday picks: Nintendo WiiThis year the Wii takes top honors in our gaming category. Brian Tong explains why.
^M00:00:01 [ Music ] ^M00:00:06 >> Hey guys you've probably heard of this thing called a Nintendo Wii that makes game inaccessible to my mama and even my mama's mama. I'm Brian Tong for CNET.com and today we shine the big and the bright product spotlight on the Nintendo Wii. Now it's the most innovative console in gaming history that is still reeking havoc almost a year after it's launched. I know guys you can beat me up for that one later; and it's the fastest selling console in the history of man. Yes, I heart my Nintendo Wii and it all starts with the innovative motion sensitive game play. Now here in my hand we've got a remote and so unique control that communicates wirelessly, and allows me to move or hold the remote in a variety of different ways to replicate real-life movements. So for example here we've got Wii tennis and this really showcases how you use it, so I'm gonna serve, oh look at that action, and I can swing back; and I wasn't even looking at the screen. Now more advanced games take these movements to a whole other level and for games that require more you can plug in the Nonchuck attachment which is here in my pocket; I carry this a lot. Now this attachment has an analog stick and it also has two buttons. The Wii navigation is done through a menu with these things called Wii channels that you can see here, and that are constantly updated with an Internet connection and offer services like news, weather and offbeat stuff like taking polls and surveys. Now for all you gamers who like to turn back the hands of time, we've got the virtual console that take you back in the day. Go to the Wii shop channel, browse around, and purchase classic games like Super Mario Brothers, I got it right here. My favorite channel hands down is the Me channel and it lets create your own Me, it's basically a cartoon avatar that can be used on line and with certain games like Wii sports. Now I've added my own rendition here of some of my favorite celebrities, so up in this corner we've got Usher, we've got a pregnant Nicole Ritchie, I love that one, and Whoopi Goldberg; so you can see it's very addicting. Okay guys the Wii is awesome. We get it but where might it come up short? Well the Wii doesn't have anything close to the polygon pushing power of the Xbox 360 and PS3 but guys come on it's not trying to be a graphics powerhouse. Now online gaming is getting there with titles like Madden and it's only gonna get better but for now it's still kind of lacking compared to some of the other services. Now it's been almost a year and we still also haven't seen too many hard-core games that satisfy the blood rush you all have, but the Wii's game is there as well with metro and prime corruption, and the Ultra violent Manhunt 2 which is a crazy game coming out soon. Now for top of the shelf I candy and sound, the Wii might not do it for you but that's not what this thing was made for you guys, it was made for everybody. The Nintendo Wii has the ability to bring the house down with its fun approach and intuitive game play. Now it's opened up a whole new gaming world to my family and it's the console that everybody wants but still can't get their dirty little paws on. I'm Brian Tong for Cnet.com and if you bring your Me's and I bring my Me's, hey we could be friends. ^M00:03:08 [ Music ] ^M00:03:13