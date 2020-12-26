Holiday gift returns made easy

Transcript
This is CNET and here's some helpful tips. You need to return any of those gifts you just received. Did you happen to receive a gift that you're not exactly thrilled with? Well, just like everything in 2020, you'll probably want a refund. Odds are you can return it, especially if you received it from a retailer like Amazon or a big box store like Best Buy Target or Walmart. Most stores have fairly lenient return policies, but there's nothing better than a gift receipt. If you received a gift card, things get a little more complicated. You don't want it and you know you'll never use it to spend money at a given store. Your options are limited. You can use a third party site like cardpool, but they'll take a cut Your best bet may be in fact to find a friend to sell it to. And finally, there's anything to take away. It's at the most important thing you can do when giving gifts is to provide a gift receipt. That's the best way to ensure your recipient won't have an issue with your gift. It's also a great way to avoid an awkward situation if that gift you bought wasn't exactly what your loved one was looking for. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

