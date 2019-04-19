Tech Minute

High-tech fitness equipment for your home

Transcript
[MUSIC] Motivating yourself to get to the gym or a fitness class can be tough. So why not create a home gym? New high tech fitness equipment might not be cheap, but they do come with a wealth of features. The mirror looks like an ordinary full-length mirror, but when switched on is an impressive interactive display Stream a wide variety of classes, like bar, yoga, boxing and more. Sink a heart rate monitor to track your progress and even connect with other Mere users for motivation. Mere starts at 1495, plus a monthly subscription of $39. The basic rowing machine has gotten a high tech upgrade. Hydro rower features a 22 inch screen to stream professionally led rowing classes. But when you're ready for a break you can swivel the screen and stream pilates and some stretching classes. The companion app also lets you do routines remotely. Hydro-Roller costs $2,400 plus $38 a month for classes. And finally, there's Peloton's two machines, the widely popular stationary bike and the newer treadmill. You pay $39 a month to stream live classes but the bike starts around $2,000, while the treadmill will run you for $1,000 In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi, cnet for CBS News. [MUSIC]
