Here's what Amazon revealed about Alexa privacy to a US senator

Transcript
Alright next up Amazon finally opens up about how much data it's storing and how muchdata Alexa's collecting. You're on top of the story, what's going on? Yeah, so they had sent a letter to US Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat From Delaware after he sent them you know Basie sent Jeff bays was the letter and may asking for answers on Amazon and Privacy Practices on Alexa. So in their response, Amazon wrote that one they keep this data forever until you delete it yourself which you have to go and manually do it. There's no like automatic like expiration date on that Two, some of them are shared or recorded and you can't delete those, most of it is related to transactions, if I order a pizza from the left. Yeah. That makes no sense. If I order a left, or if I Order a pizza. It's like financial transactions. They keep records of that. You can't delete that even if you wanted to. And do they have access to those? Yeah, yeah. They have access to that. And as do these third parites. And the other thing that was kind of revealed in this is that the voice data is not anatomized. So all the voice data that they have and keep track of. That's tied to you and that's tied to your account. They say that's out of transparency purposes, they say they keep those transcripts because they want people to know when Alexa hears them wrong. What did it actually think that you said, so you can go and view that. Interesting. And they noted that after our scoop from May, about how Amazon was keeping transcripts even when you deleted the recordings. Even when we wrote that story they said they're going under processes to make sure that it's deleted from all their systems. In this letter that was sent on June 28th, they said they're still working on that. So that process is still ongoing, there are still parts of your transcript that linger in Amazon's systems, even after you delete the recordings.
From article: Amazon Alexa keeps your data with no expiration date, and shares it too

