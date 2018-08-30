Your video, "Here's how to text from a PC or Mac using Android Messages"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

Here's how to text from a PC or Mac using Android Messages

You can now stop being jealous of iPhone users.
1:57 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Here's how to text from a PC or Mac using Android Messages.

Latest Computers videos

Video: So Retro: Play with old Apples and other early desktops at the Media Archaeology Lab
So Retro: Play with old Apples and other early desktops at the Media Archaeology Lab
5:02
Boot up an Apple IIe, insert a floppy disk and type on a big beige keyboard. The Media Archaeology Lab at the University of Colorado...
Play video
Video: Apple's fix for throttled MacBook Pros, Chrome moves
Apple's fix for throttled MacBook Pros, Chrome moves
1:30
Today's top tech stories include Apple's bug fix for new MacBooks experiencing performance throttling, Google's Chrome browser officially...
Play video
Video: AR app lets kids with cancer escape into an imaginary world
AR app lets kids with cancer escape into an imaginary world
1:59
A new app from the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation aims to help patients cope with anxiety.
Play video
Video: Summit is the world's most powerful supercomputer
Summit is the world's most powerful supercomputer
3:00
IBM's newest supercomputer Summit is eight times more powerful than its predecessor.
Play video
Video: Stacks will organize your cluttered Apple desktop
Stacks will organize your cluttered Apple desktop
1:14
Desktop Stacks on Mojave, the newest version of Mac OS, automatically organizes cluttered items on your desktop.
Play video
Video: Microsoft adds Sets feature to Windows 10
Microsoft adds Sets feature to Windows 10
2:16
​At Microsoft Build, the company shows off its new Windows 10 Sets feature. You will now be able to use tabs across multiple apps and...
Play video
Video: How to tell if your MacBook Pro needs a replacement battery
How to tell if your MacBook Pro needs a replacement battery
1:31
Apple recently announced a free battery replacement program for its 13-inch MacBook Pro. See if your laptop is eligible for a battery...
Play video
Video: 5 best features from the Windows 10 Spring Update
5 best features from the Windows 10 Spring Update
2:35
Windows 10 gets an AirDrop-like file transfer feature, plus a new Timeline so you can easily access files you were previously working...
Play video