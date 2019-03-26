Here's how an ASMR video gets made

[SOUND]
When I was pregnant I actually had really bad anxiety and really strange cravings, and this helped me cope with that.
And one day I was like, I should start recording it and see if, To see if anyone else feels the same way.
[MUSIC]
My name is Sharky Savage and I make powdery ASMR videos.
[MUSIC]
ASMR is autonomous sensory meridian response.
It's tingles that your body gets from certain sounds or visuals Tingles can happen on the back of your head, and in your spine when you're seeing something that's really satisfying to you, or hearing sounds that are really triggering and satisfying.
So this is gonna give me that close-up aerial shot.
I've been doing this for about two years The only time I'm ever able to record is at 3am and I'm up super late but I try to make it work.
Five four three two one.
[SOUND]
Everything that I use, except maybe the cloud soap, Gets reused and reworked into another video.
I'm a powder hoarder.
[LAUGH] My favorite videos are the Blacklight videos.
They're the most relaxing for me.
They're my favorite to make.
I think even when I'm recording them, I get hypnotized.
Because the visuals and the sound, it's my favorite.
[MUSIC].
A lot of people say it's pretty relaxing, but there's some negative comments from people who don't really understand ASMR or don't understand powder.
As an art or as a way to express yourself.
But there are more people who enjoy it who don't.
And I'm just doing it for me.
This is cloud soap.
It's actually just Ivory soap that's been microwaved.
It expands in the microwave because of all the air that has been whipped into it.
And it just crumbles up really nice.
But the smell is so strong.
So I've got to get a mask.
[MUSIC]
Five, four, three, two, one.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
The perfect video is when the powder is falling and you get that light crinkly sound as it hits the table.
It's, visually, one of the best things ever, especially when there's black light.
It's so calming.
I hope when they watch them that they're relaxing and enjoying, and feeling the same thing that I do which is calm and be able to sleep.
My videos can be found on Instagram at powderycrunches or YouTube on powderycrunches or on Snapchat at sharkysnap.
[MUSIC]
[SOUND]