Here's what to look for as you shop for your next dishwasher
Finding the right machine to clean up your kitchen can be intimidating. We're here to help.
How are you suppose to pick out a dishwasher when the vast majority of them are 24 inches wide, they have stainless steel exterior, they have similar cycles and options. Given that there are big differences beneath the surface, how do you know which one is the right one for you? We can help. First, pick your price. The good news, we found no correlation in our testing between price and cleaning power. We've had $500 dishwashers beat $1200 models in our tests and vice versa. At $500 or less, you're looking for a bargain, You can find cleaning power, but you're not gonna find a whole lot of fancy features. For $6 to $900.00 you won't be able to get a dishwasher with all of the latest and the greatest bells and whistles, but you should be able to pick a couple of your favorites. Once you're looking over $1000.00, you're in premium territory and you should start to expect the world. Specifically, here's what to look for as you move up in price. Number 1, silence. More expensive dishwashers have lower sound ratings. Even budget models nowadays tend to fall around 54 decibel which is only going to annoy you if you're in the same room. If you upgrade, you'll find dishwashers you'll have to press your ear against to hear. Number 2, speed and cycles. Yes, lots of dishwashers have similar cycle options But if you have a lot of wine and cheese gatherings make sure your [UNKNOWN] has a gentle or China setting. If you have a small child and need to wash bottles and get them back quickly. Look for one with a fast speed or express cycle. Number three drying, Led clean power. The better dish washer is not necessarily the more expensive one. Look for options like this called power dry. Then just check our reviews to see which one actually performs better. Number four, flexible loading. Examine the inside of the dishwasher as you shop and look for the arrangement of tines and racks to make sure it makes sense for you. Look for foldable tines so you can fit pots and pans. Then look to see if you can raise and lower the upper rack so you can fit tall dishes on either the top or the bottom. And number five. Fancy features. Cycles that only run on the top or the bottom or use steam, specialized jets for bottles or casserole dishes. If you're paying for an upgrade, look for a few unique extras like these that appeal to you. Finding the right dishwasher for you is a balancing game. Pick your price and then just look for features that are appealing to you. Most dishwashers are gonna be upfront about their cycles, their options, their capacity, and their sound rating. Then just check our reviews to see which ones hold up well under pressure.