Your video, "Here are 5 ways to win Amazon Prime Day"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

Here are 5 ways to win Amazon Prime Day

Check out these tips for Prime Day shopping success.
1:31 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Here are 5 ways to win Amazon Prime Day.

Latest Software videos

Video: How to mute friends on Instagram
How to mute friends on Instagram
1:33
Muting an account is especially handy if you don't want to upset a friend or relative by unfollowing.
Play video
Video: Here are Apple's best MacOS Mojave features
Here are Apple's best MacOS Mojave features
1:55
MacOS finally gets Dark Mode, plus a slew of other new features.
Play video
Video: Apple WWDC in 10 observations: CNET editors react
Apple WWDC in 10 observations: CNET editors react
5:33
Shara Tibken and Scott Stein break down everything Apple introduced Monday in San Jose, California.
Play video
Video: Apple's Greg Joswiak says AR is going to be huge
Apple's Greg Joswiak says AR is going to be huge
2:13
The company's VP of product marketing says Apple's ARKit will bring shareable augmented reality experiences to the masses.
Play video
Video: Apple's new Mac OS Mojave features dark mode
Apple's new Mac OS Mojave features dark mode
1:13
Apple's latest Mac OS update will be called Mojave and has a new easy-on-the-eyes dark mode.
Play video
Video: Airbnb wants to be a place for 'everyone'
Airbnb wants to be a place for 'everyone'
4:41
The home rental company gets customized and adds all sorts of places travelers can stay -- from yurts to Tuscan villas.
Play video
Video: Find out when iTunes items go on sale with this app
Find out when iTunes items go on sale with this app
1:58
TunesGenie is a free iOS app that notifies you when there's a price drop on albums, movies and TV shows.
Play video
Video: 5 reasons to use Facebook Marketplace instead of Craigslist
5 reasons to use Facebook Marketplace instead of Craigslist
1:44
Here are some points in favor of Marketplace and why it might be even better than Craigslist.
Play video