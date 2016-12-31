Most anticipated tech coming in 2017

Connect with us
What technology wonders does 2017 hold in store. Here are the most anticipated gadgets coming this year. The Nintendo Switch is arriving in March and this gaming console is one you can play at home or on the go. The hand held gaming tablet can be docked at home with controllers that snap on and off the tablet to play in different ways. Gamers are also looking forward to the next Xbox system, code name, Project Scorpio. Arriving in the time for the holidays, Microsoft said this is gonna be the most powerful game console ever made, but it will play the same games that you can play now Xbox 1. Before that Microsoft would roll up the Windows 10 creators update in the second quarter of the year, giving Windows machine some new 3D creation tools. Amazon may be giving a high-end upgrade to the Echo smart speakers. Rumor reports the next Echo will come with a 7 inch touchscreen. Of course, everyone is anticipating what Samsung is going to do with its next Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 phones, in the wake of the Note 7 recall disaster. Samsung will need to shine bright because this is going to be a big year for Apple. The iPhone is turning 10. And Apple is said to be planning something big to shake up the design. Be sure to follow CNet's live coverage of the Consumer Electronics Show all week long to get a taste what else is in store for 2017. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading CNet Tech Today app in the Apple app store.

