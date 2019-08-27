Trying out the Nintendo Switch Lite actually surprised me
Transcript
All right, can I, here it is.
Wow, it's so light.
[MUSIC]
So I am on this ridiculous rooftop in New York City having played the Nintendo Switch Lite for about a half hour.
I got to say going into this event I was most curious about Who exactly is this for?
I mean, it's not for me, I already own a Switch.
So where does this make sense?
Who is the audience for this?
And it occurred to me, maybe this is the best complimentary addition to a family that already has a Switch, right?
You don't necessarily need two have those, when you can buy one that's a little cheaper and is more.
Focused primarily on being a portable console.
So much lighter than I thought it would be, and you know what, like my biggest worry off the bat was that the screen was gonna be too small, but it doesn't feel like it's too small.
And man, I already want this d-pad on the Switch I currently have.
It's got a really interesting kind of.
It's not a shiny or smooth plastic, but it's got a bit of grit to it, which is really satisfying.
When I first started playing, I didn't really see a difference that much in fidelity.
And the whole worry about small text on-screen really wasn't an issue.
I will say the more I did get to play games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild I noticed I was sort of clamping down and sort of getting handcuffed a little bit just because of how much smaller this is compared to the original switch.
But it's definitely something you get used to over a given period of time.
[MUSIC]
Playing an action game like this as opposed to Mario Kart.
You're really gripping this thing a lot more sort of aggressively.
I have kind of large hands and wrapping my hands around it, you definitely kind of.
It's not claustrophobic, but it definitely feels a little different than what I'm used to.
But I can't say that it's necessarily bad.
It just is probably something you'd have I'll have to get used to you.
[MUSIC]
It's light.
It feels good in your hand.
That deep end is fantastic and I really wish there was some sort of option for that on the original switch.
Now, comparing it to the original switch, you really know straight away how much bigger the screen is compared After you've played the Switch Light for an extended period of time.
There's definitely a notice of a difference there.
And the original Switch, it feels a bit more bulky and it feels a bit heavier and maybe sturdier in a way that maybe the Switch Light doesn't necessarily have.
But at the same time, this is definitely something that feels more than just a portable console.
The original Switch is a home console at all.
And with that in mind, when I look at the Switch Lite, I do see sort of the successor to the 3DS.
The switch light is the computers console.
It definitely feels like something you would have no problem keeping in your bag and not really worrying about it.
And after some time playing with this, yeah, this could be a console that I would maybe buy for my four year old.
It doesn't have a lot of the moving parts like the joy con attachments.
And it feels like maybe this is something I would entrust in the hands of a small child and maybe not too much the larger Switch, it's a little bit cheaper, maybe it makes more sense.
So again who is this for?
Well it's someone who wants access to that amazing Switch library, but not at that initial investment that you have to make in the original Switch.
It definitely surprised me when I first picked this up.
I didn't really think it was going to be super comfortable but I won't lie.
It just fits real perfectly in your hands and it makes you feel like this is the actual spiritual successor to the Nintendo 3D s. Let's be honest this is the computer's console.
The deep head is fantastic.
I'd have no problem leaving it in my bag all day.
It fits perfectly in your hands it's not too bulky on the go.
Perfect gear ride into work, and must be honest, there's still colors that actually really impressive.
[MUSIC]
This works so nice, all that breeze Fall, where are you?
[LAUGH]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
