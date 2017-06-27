Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Hands-on with the incredibly thin Asus Zephyrus gaming laptop"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Hands-on with the incredibly thin Asus Zephyrus gaming laptop

Using Nvidia Max-Q technology, and a clever hidden vent system, this 15-inch laptop packs a lot into a slim body.
1:31 /
Transcript
Gaming laptops are getting slimmer and more powerful and that's definitely a good thing, helping this evolution along is the new NVIDIA concept called Max Q which combines more energy efficient version of GeForce 10 series graphics chips within the laptop bodies, the first real world example of this we've tested is the new Asus Zephyrus laptop, yeah I just test them I don't come up with the name. The Zephyr is a 15-inch gaming laptop that's incredibly slim despite having an Intel core I7 and an Nvidia 1080 GPU, which is really the combo you want for a high-end gaming PC. It's just 17.9 millimeters thick and a hair under 5 pounds, which makes it the slimmest G force 1080 laptop we tested a typical laptop with a similar set of parts can weigh 8 lbs or more and be much much bigger. Part of the secret is this hidden vent under the system. Keep the lid closed it looks like any sized slim laptop open it up and the entire bottom panel lifts away creating a 6mm high air chamber to keep the system cool. It is good at gaming as other GeForce 1080 laptops were tested and even has enough power and enough ports to support virtual reality. The one thing that struck me as a bit odd though is the touch pad which gets moved to the side and can double as a number pad with a tap of a button. For a gaming laptop touchpad, it's actually not terrible. But, moving its location plays against decades of collective muscle memory, and you do that at your own peril.

Latest Laptops videos

Video: Toshiba's stylish Portege X20W-D 2-in-1 is open for business
Toshiba's stylish Portege X20W-D 2-in-1 is open for business
1:30 June 27, 2017
The ultraportable convertible laptop is a very commuter-friendly option for getting work done anywhere.
Play video
Video: Apple's 12-inch MacBook grows up
Apple's 12-inch MacBook grows up
1:15 June 24, 2017
The latest version gets a better keyboard and faster components, but still has just that one USB-C port.
Play video
Video: Razer Blade is a gaming powerhouse with MacBook style
Razer Blade is a gaming powerhouse with MacBook style
2:23 June 21, 2017
Razer updated its 14-inch flagship gaming laptop with the latest high-end components.
Play video
Video: Microsoft's fabric-covered Surface Laptop is cut from a different cloth
Microsoft's fabric-covered Surface Laptop is cut from a different cloth
1:32 June 15, 2017
A premium 13-inch laptop with great battery life and a slim, smart design.
Play video
Video: Origin PC's Eon17-X gaming laptop can be just what you need
Origin PC's Eon17-X gaming laptop can be just what you need
1:31 June 13, 2017
Starting at around $1,800 in the US (roughly converting to £1,410 and AU$2,385), Origin lets you choose everything from this computer's...
Play video
Video: A better keyboard boosts Apple's 12-inch MacBook
A better keyboard boosts Apple's 12-inch MacBook
1:20 June 9, 2017
It still has the same one-port problem, but the new MacBook is faster and feels better for typing.
Play video
Video: Apple's MacBook Pro gets an early upgrade
Apple's MacBook Pro gets an early upgrade
1:49 June 9, 2017
You get newer CPUs and faster graphics, but the new lower starting price on the base 13-inch model is the biggest upgrade of all.
Play video
Video: Hands-on with Apple's new MacBooks
Hands-on with Apple's new MacBooks
1:27 June 5, 2017
CNET's Dan Ackerman runs through updates to Apple's line of laptops, with more processing power for the MacBook Pro, MacBook and MacBook...
Play video