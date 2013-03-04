Hands-on with Sony's 84-inch, $25,000 4K TV

CNET First Look
Hands-on with Sony's 84-inch, $25,000 4K TVThe Sony XBR-84X900 is one of the only 4K TVs you can buy today. But you probably can't afford it.
Transcript
Hi. I'm David Katzmaier with cnet.com. I'm sitting here next to Sony's 84-inch XBR 84X900. This is Sony's first 4K TV and one of the first on the market. We'll get the biggest thing out of the way. First, it's a $25,000 television. For that $25,000 Sony includes not only the TV but also the first 4K content that you'll likely ever to see. It actually ships with a little server that includes a bunch of videos that you can call up on included a tablet so all that package is kinda unique in terms of the 4K TVs out there. The only other one is from LG, it's 84-inches as well but it doesn't include that server package. Another extra, the Sony is talking about is the 4K conversion from 2K content you're gonna be able to pipe all of that content on to this TV and blow it up to 84 inches. And according to Sony, you do get a really good video processing. Now we did get the demo of this television Sony set it up next to LG's 84-inch TV as well as the 80-inch Sharp that's not 4K. We did noticed that the video processing on the Sony is pretty darn good. It did allow that 1080p content to look really detailed and for what it's worth more than the Sharp's 1080p content. Of course, we were sitting relatively close to this large screen if you sit a little further back you're not gonna notice that much of a difference in detail. Sony also showed us a demo of 2K content versus 4K content on two identical Sony 84-inch TVs and we really were very hard-pressed to see any difference between the 2. You kinda walk right up to the screen to see the difference. The point being the Sony's video processing again does a pretty good job of taking that 1080p content bumping it up to 4K. We were also shown a demo of black label this TV does have local dimming which means that it's able to dim the back light in different areas in the screen and get a really nice, deep dark color black which does increase the contrast and [unk] Sony TVs look extremely good. It looks very good on this one as well. So that's another aspect of the TVs performance that we were impressed by. One of the demo included screen uniformity. Sony tells that each of these TVs is tuned at the factory to remove defects and uniformity so you see a nice uniform pictures which is especially important when you're panning over a material where you see a white field or a black field for example. Such a large TV, Sony does include a lot of ways to mess around with the foreign factory. You can take those speakers off if you'd like, the stand here as shown can also be removed. You can wall mount this TV, there's also a way to post mount the television if you wanna do that or put it on the stand if you'd like to do that. Sony's stand does include a little wire hook on the back here to try and make your wire less visible. As we mentioned at the top, this TV does include 4K content that you can connect this included server which has a series of videos that are included on there. Sony also updates. They're actually rolling out one of the first updates to the server so they'll come to your house and install a bunch of new movies on there. Later in the year, the company says it will introduce a 4K video distribution system and we're still waiting details on that. Again, that's gonna be one of the first of its kind. That's a quick look at Sony's XBR 84X900, one of the first 4K TVs on the market for $25,000. I'm David Katzmaier for CNET.