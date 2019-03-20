Hands-on with Dyson's new cordless vacuum, task light and personal air purifier
Hey, I'm down at the Dyson launch event in the new packing district in New York City where the company has launched three new products.
The first one is a high tech light called the Lightcycle.
It comes in a desk and a floor model.
And then, there's the Pure Cool Me.
That's a personal air purifier.
And finally, there's a new vacuum the V11 Torque Drive.
What's special about it is that it has an auto sensing feature That helps you with battery life if you're on a floor versus a carpet.
Let's take a closer look at the new light cycle task light, an upgraded version of Jake Dyson CSYS task light It's not only brighter but more intelligent.
It costs $600 for the desk version, and $900 for the floor version.
It's got a pretty industrial looking design that makes you think of a construction crane, or a piece of medical equipment.
As you might expect it's a smart light, and can continually adjust its color temperature and brightness.
To create the right light for the right time of day.
Dyson says it uses a unique time, date, and location driven algorithm to calculate the color, temperature, and the brightness of daylight anywhere in the world.
And if you don't wanna go the auto mode route, there are also touch sensitive buttons on the lamp and an app that let you manually adjust the light's intensity or switch to preset scenes like studying.
And relaxed or have the light turn on or off at certain times of the day.
It's rated 1000 lux, which won't mean anything to most people.
But for its small size, it puts out a pretty big pool of uniform light.
The LEDs get so hot in fact that Dyson had to create a special vacuum sealed copper tube coolant system to dissipate the heat.
And while these lamps cost a bundle Dyson says that cooling system or cycle as it calls it allows the lamp to operate for 60 years without any degradation in quality.
So chances are it will outlive you.
Both lights have USB-C ports for charging devices, and you'd expect nothing less from a $600 task lamp.
Next up is Pure Cool [UNKNOWN] Dyson's first person air purifying fan that retails for $350.
It's smaller than Dyson's full room air purifiers and is really designed to sit on a desk or bedside table.
This new fan Dyson's Engineers developed a way to project a stream of focused are across a dome adjusting the angle of the Dome on top of the machine allows you to precisely control the direction of the airflow.
There's also an oscillation mode and the Epi filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as point.
0.3 microns.
In case you were wondering, 0.3 microns is 300 times narrower than a human hair.
That filter has to be replaced about once a year.
Last but not And at least we have the new V11 Torque Drive, Dyson's new top of the line cordless vacuum.
Not only does it have an upgraded digital motor that creates more suction, but there are three onboard microprocessors.
As well as a smart brush bar that can detect what type of surface you're vacuuming, and automatically adjust the suction to help save battery life.
Using the new on board screen you can toggle between three power modes which include eco, auto, and a special boost mode for maximum suction over short periods.
And the screen also displays exactly how much remaining run time you have left.
You can get up to 60 minutes of run time although boost mode will drain your battery so use it judiciously.
As for pricing, the higher end Torque version of V-11 cost $699.
Meanwhile, the step-down V-11 animal leaves off a few features but is otherwise the same and sells for $100 less.
Be getting these products in our lab soon, so look out for those reviews.
I'm David Cornick for cnet.com, thanks for watching.
