Smart plugs are the absolute simplest way to transform a basic lamp, desk fan or pretty much any small appliance into an app enabled device.
Today I'm going to show you how to set up a smart plug quickly and easily and walk through setting up a custom on off schedule.
I'm going to use the $30 TP-link KASA Smart WiFi plug mini as my reference throughout this video because Just by it's bizarrely long name, it is my favorite smart plug.
It's affordable, it doesn't take up too much space and I like it's simple, well-designed app.
The cost of plugs general installation and features are very similar to what you'll find with other smart plugs out there today.
So this should give you some ideas even if you own or end up buying a totally different smart plug.
Alright, let's get into the actual installation.
First up, you need the Casa app so go ahead and download it if you don't already have it and create an account.
Otherwise, just log in with your existing user name and password.
Next, open the Casa app and tap the plus sign on the top of the right of the screen then select device, smart plug, and smart plug light/mini.
This lets the app know which specific product you want to install.
Believe it or not, you're already halfway through the setup.
There are only two more steps to go.
Now flow your Casa plug into a wall outlet and wait a few seconds for the flashing orange and blue lights.
So those orange and blue lights mean you're in pairing mode.
Next have orange and blue on the app screen to let it know you're ready for the next and final step which is, Connecting your cost of flow to Wi Fi.
Follow the prompts in the app to enter your Wi Fi info.
Keeping in mind that the Casa plug does require a 2.4 gigahertz connection to work and you're done.
Your Casa plug is set up and ready to control the device.
If you don't already have a specific use case in mind for your cost of plug now's the time to think about it.
Are there any non smart small appliances in your home that you wish you could automate in some way?
For me it's lighting specifically a table lamp near my front door.
I want it to turn on as it's getting dark out and turn off in the late evening just after I've gone to bed, but only during the workweek.
I've replicated that automation here at the Cnet smart home.
Since I figured out what to do with this smart plug I'm going to name it entryway lamp and take a picture of it from my custom logo to help distinguish it from any other cost of devices I might have.
Now let's make that evening on off schedule.
I wanted my own home Select Devices and then Schedule.
Tap the plus sign in the top right corner of the screen to customize your own lighting schedule.
For me, that would mean turning the entryway lamp on at 6 PM and off at 11 PM Monday through Friday.
Click save and you've successfully made your first smart plug automation.
I hope this video has given you some inspiration for using smart plugs in your own home.
I like smart plugs because they make your life easier by automating the non smart gadgets you use every day.
They're affordable and straightforward to use.
And they're an excellent entry point into the smart home because You can start with something simple like a single table lamp and scale up from there.
