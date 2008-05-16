Your video, "Granny gamers have a ball with Wii bowling "
Granny gamers have a ball with Wii bowling

It's all strikes and smiles at one senior center in Northern California as grandmas and grandpas play Nintendo's Wii bowling to stay in shape, keep sharp, and have some fun. CNET News.com's Kara Tsuboi rolls a few herself and reports on this latest cross-generational...
[ Music ] ^M00:00:02 >> Hey there, I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET News.com. Whoever thought video games are for teenage boys, sorely mistaken. I'm here at the senior center and we're going Wii Bowling. ^M00:00:12 [ Music ] ^M00:00:13 >> Ten frame [inaudible]. ^M00:00:16 [ Music ] ^M00:00:19 >> Yes. ^M00:00:21 [ Music ] ^M00:00:22 >> Whew, right. >> At senior centers all over the country, these are becoming increasingly popular scenes as the gray haired set discovers the fun of the Nintendo Wii. >> Suck it to him baby. Yeah, right on the money. >> Wii Bowling and the other four activities in the Wii Sports package have long been praised for so realistically simulating the real games. Reminding some players of times long ago. >> You get the feeling that it's really a bowling alley and didn't take a heavy ball to lift. >> It's just like they're actually playing the games for real with a live ball and live people. >> Seventy-five year old Danny Messina and 77-year old Edith Iwata, both enjoy computer and video games because they're fun and can keep you sharp. >> When the grandkids come over they love to play it and I love to join in with them. Keeps you young, that's right. Makes you think young. And that's what you have to do when you get my age. >> It's fun, you can do it indoors and you can do it anytime. >> Before today, I was actually a novice at Wii Bowling, but after a quick lesson from Francis, I was ready to throw some strikes. >> And when you bring it back, you release it. >> Okay. At just the right moment. >> It's like releasing the ball. ^M00:01:37 [ Cheering ] ^M00:01:42 >> The Wii console was donated to this particular senior center in Northern California and has been a smash hit ever since. >> Off gotta my foot. >> As for me, I didn't set out to be the ring of the group, but Edith, Dee and Francis were great sports and good teammates. Good game, 159 on my first game. Not bad for a day of work. I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET News.com. >> Wii, Wii, Wii,Wii, Wii, Wii, Wii, all the way home. ^M00:02:10 [ Music ]

