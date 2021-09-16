/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120

Cameras

Up Next

Insta360 Go 2 review: A lot of fun, a lot of confusion
nic-insta360-2021-v2

Up Next

Insta360 Go 2 review: A lot of fun, a lot of confusion

GoPro's Hero 9 Black bulks up on power and performance but not price
goprohero9-fl

GoPro's Hero 9 Black bulks up on power and performance but not price

Digitizing my old Hi8 tape collection
20200701-172136

Digitizing my old Hi8 tape collection

iPhone SE or Galaxy A51: Battle of the $400 phone cameras
se-vs-galaxya51-v2

iPhone SE or Galaxy A51: Battle of the $400 phone cameras

The Mevo Start is a compact cam aimed at HD event streaming
mevo-start-thumb-3

The Mevo Start is a compact cam aimed at HD event streaming

Snap Spectacles 3 bring AR to sunglasses
spectacles-3-5

Snap Spectacles 3 bring AR to sunglasses

iPhone XS Max vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: The cameras battle it out
vs-cameracomp

iPhone XS Max vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: The cameras battle it out

Leica Q2 comes in a box of wonders
leica-unboxing

Leica Q2 comes in a box of wonders

Kodak gave first digital camera a pass
ces19-stevesasson

Kodak gave first digital camera a pass

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120
yt-firstlook-gopro-hero-10-b

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120

Google finishes Transatlantic internet cable, Sony rolls out major PS5 update
tt-091621

Google finishes Transatlantic internet cable, Sony rolls out major PS5 update

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen
add-alexa-to-your-iphones-home-screen-3

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen

Long Beach Grand Prix: Track preview times 2
lexus-commercial-ep1-feat-holdingstill-cms

Long Beach Grand Prix: Track preview times 2

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec breakdown
13-pro-max-vs-s21-ultra-spec-comparison-3

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec breakdown

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts
editor-reacts-to-iphone-13-pro-camera-00-00-02-15-still001

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new
yt-apple-watch-7-7

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new

The biggest announcements from Apple's fall 2021 event
apple-supercut

The biggest announcements from Apple's fall 2021 event

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec breakdown
13-pro-max-vs-s21-ultra-spec-comparison-3

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec breakdown

Apple's new iPad Mini and every other iPad: Which do you buy?
scott-ipad-reax-video-seq-00-13-25-16-still003

Apple's new iPad Mini and every other iPad: Which do you buy?

Google finishes Transatlantic internet cable, Sony rolls out major PS5 update
tt-091621

Google finishes Transatlantic internet cable, Sony rolls out major PS5 update

Latest Products All latest products

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120
yt-firstlook-gopro-hero-10-b

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts
editor-reacts-to-iphone-13-pro-camera-00-00-02-15-still001

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller
210914-yt-apple-iphone-13-pro-firstlook-3

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained
iphone-13-colors-facebook-jpg-00-00-00-00-still001

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence
tcl-projectchicago-00-04-37-16-still006

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories
facebook-x-raybans-thumb2

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Latest How To All how to videos

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen
add-alexa-to-your-iphones-home-screen-3

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices
dsc00540

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing