Your video, "Google's update makes privacy easier"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Google's update makes privacy easier

From The 3:59 show: It's simpler now to find out how much Google knows about you
1:38 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Google's update makes privacy easier.

Latest Security videos

Video: Here's how to get your data from Apple
Here's how to get your data from Apple
1:57
Want to know every song you've ever purchased on iTunes? It will take a few weeks, but here's how to get your data from Apple.
Play video
Video: GDPR: Here's what you need to know
GDPR: Here's what you need to know
1:30
The EU's new privacy law takes effect Friday. Here are the basics.
Play video
Video: Amazon confirms Echo shared Oregon family's private audio
Amazon confirms Echo shared Oregon family's private audio
2:24
Seattle TV station KIRO interviews a woman who says her Amazon Echo recorded private conversations and sent audio clips to someone...
Play video
Video: EU Parliament member to Zuck: Did you create a digital monster?
EU Parliament member to Zuck: Did you create a digital monster?
3:17
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces tough questions from the EU Parliament, on everything from political bias to monopolies.
Play video
Video: Facebook hearing at EU Parliament gets heated over style format
Facebook hearing at EU Parliament gets heated over style format
3:13
The EU Parliament hearing turned contentious when members complained they didn't get their questions answered directly by Facebook...
Play video
Video: Zuck faces the EU over Cambridge Analytica flap
Zuck faces the EU over Cambridge Analytica flap
1:20
Will Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg say anything new?
Play video
Video: Yes, there's ANOTHER flaw discovered by Google and Microsoft
Yes, there's ANOTHER flaw discovered by Google and Microsoft
1:06
This one lets you choose between a more secure computer and a slower one. So yay.
Play video
Video: Zuck's mea culpa to EU Parliament
Zuck's mea culpa to EU Parliament
3:20
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's apology tour continues at the EU Parliament in Brussels, where he explains what the social network is...
Play video