Tech Today

Google's physical security key, Waymo partners with Walmart

Today's major tech stories include Facebook's expansion of Watch Party, Waymo's partnership with Walmart in Phoenix and Google's introduction of its physical Titan Security Key.
Transcript
This is CNET and you're the stories that matter right now. Facebook is bringing its watch party experiment to every group worldwide. The feature let users screen content together and comment at the same time. The plan is to eventually open large party functionality for business profiles and other organizations The move is seen as a major investment in video for the social network. Walmart has partnered with Waymo in Phoenix, starting a program that will offer rides to customers who place grocery orders. The service will then bring customers back home after picking up their food. Waymo's looking for serve as a people mover for other companies as well. Including Avis and Element Hotel. And finally, Google has introduced a physical security key, called the Titan, which uses multi-factor authentication to protect people against phishing attacks. The company says none of its 85,000 employees have had their accounts hacked since implementing the security key. You can stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store. [BLANK_AUDIO]

